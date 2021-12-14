American Hygienics Corporation (AHC) Celebrates Its 20th Year of Operations

SONGJIANG, China, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November of 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the founding of American Hygienics Corporation (AHC). Established in 2001 as a wholly foreign-owned enterprise, AHC is a specialist in contract manufacturing and private label of wet wipes, with a wide portfolio of products including baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, antibacterial wipes, healthcare wipes, medical wipes, personal care wipes, household wipes, industrial wipes, automotive wipes, pet wipes and baby diapers. Experiencing over 20 years of development, AHC has grown into a global company with exports to over 75 countries and regions with an annual wet wipes output capacity of up to one billion.

The company now boasts two integrated and cutting-edge factories, respectively, in Shanghai and Zhejiang, China. AHC integrates research and development, design, as well as manufacturing into a whole and has obtained various international quality certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 22716, ISO 13485 as well as FDA and EPA registrations.

AHC has taken the lead of OEM wet wipes and been favored by many brand partners, based on its over 20-year experience, complete management system, FDA-compliant medical-grade equipment, class 100k cleanroom workshops, state-of-the art microbiology and chemistry labs, along with excellent services.

In addition to that, the most comprehensive range of converting capabilities makes AHC a one-stop provider of all kinds of wet wipes while the determination to protect the environment makes the company a true believer in eco-friendly practices and green manufacturing as well.

In this special year of 2021, AHC was awarded as A Top Wipes Manufacturer in China by International Disposable Paper Expo (CIDPEX) and played a leading role in the drafting of the "Test Method and Evaluation for Flushability of Disposable Sanitary Nonwoven Materials (GB/T 40181-2021)," which was officially released by the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) in May.

Despite the challenging global environment, as a company driven by the commitment to quality, innovation, consistency, and partnership, AHC will continue to take a pioneering role in innovation and new products development, manufacture and deliver high-quality products, and build lasting partnerships with customers and vendors through its professionalism, dedicated staff and world-class facilities.

