Global Smart Thermostat Market Report 2021: Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes, Emergence of IoT-enabled HVAC Systems, & Government Regulations Driving Growth - Forecast to 2026

The Global Smart Thermostat Market is estimated to be USD 964.75 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.58 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.75%.



Smart thermostats are devices designed to control ambiance temperature automatically and air conditioning. These smart devices provide users the benefit of controlling the temperature throughout the day using a schedule.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of smart homes, the emergence of IoT-enabled HVAC systems, government regulations pertaining to increasing the energy efficiency of buildings, and the surging adoption of smart home voice assistants are driving factors for the market.

Whereas high manufacturing and installation costs of Smart Thermostats and concerns regarding data security are the restraining factors for the market growth.



Increasing demand for self-learning devices and growing demand for cloud computing in the HVAC industry provide opportunities for market growth while the high up-gradation cost of existing systems acts as a challenge to it.



Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Thermostat Market is segmented further based on Connectivity, Specification, Product, Installation, Component, Vertical, and Geography.

By Connectivity, the market is classified into Wired and Wireless segments. Amongst them, the Wireless segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Specification, the market is classified into Power, Geo-Fencing, Multiple Zones, Motion Detection, and Compatibility Segments. Amongst them, the Motion Detection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Component, the market is classified into Display, Control Unit, Temperature Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Motion Sensor, and Other segments. Amongst them, the Temperature Sensor segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Product, the market is classified into Standalone Smart Thermostats, Connected Smart Thermostats, and Learning Smart Thermostat segments. Amongst all segments, the Learning Smart Thermostat segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Installation Type, the market is classified into New Installation and Retrofit Installation Segments. Amongst all, the New Installation segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Vertical, the market is classified into Residential and Commercial segments. Amongst all segments, the Residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Ecobee smart thermostat integrates with Alarm.com - May 27, 2021

US ITC to open probe into smart thermostat patent complain - Mar 30, 2021

Market Influencers



Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes

Emergence of IoT-Enabled HVAC Systems

Rise in Demand for Energy Efficiency Devices

Restraints

High Manufacturing and Installation Costs

Concerns Regarding Data Security

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Self-Learning Devices

Growing Demand for Cloud Computing in HVAC Industry

Challenges

High Upgradation Cost of Existing Systems

Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc. (Google Nest)

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Ecobee Co.

Carrier Corporation

Johnson Controls (Lux Products)

Legrand (Netatmo)

Resideo Technologies

Siemens Corporation

Trane Technologies

Control4 Corporation

Nortek Control

Tado

Alarm.Com

Bosch Thermotechnology

Centrica Hive

Cielo Wigle

Climote

Empowered Homes (Mysa)

Texas Instruments Ltd.

Schneider Electric

