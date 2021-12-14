iC Consult appoints Brad Kirkpatrick as CEO of iC Consult Americas

MUNICH, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iC Consult, one of the world's leading service and consulting companies in the field of Identity & Access Management (IAM), announces the appointment of Brad Kirkpatrick as the new Chief Executive Officer of U.S. subsidiary iC Consult Americas. The long-standing IAM expert will coordinate iC Consult's activities on the North American continent and will implement the company's international growth strategy in the market.

Brad Kirkpatrick brings over 20 years of experience in global Identity & Access Management. Before joining iC Consult, he was Vice President Identity, Authentication and Access Management at Alight Solutions. In this role, Mr. Kirkpatrick was responsible for leading the global IAM practice, providing solutions and protection for millions of global customer and enterprise identities. Mr. Kirkpatrick has also held senior positions at Simeio Solutions, the Mayo Clinic and AT&T where his innovative approach to IAM was awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

"I am very pleased that we were able to recruit Brad Kirkpatrick for this strategic leadership position. iC Consult is known for its operational excellence and its strong customer focus - two characteristics that I find very pronounced in Brad. In addition, his deep expertise in building Managed Service organizations will be a very relevant asset for our growth in the U.S. market," explains Jürgen Biermann, founder of iC Consult. "We are looking forward to expanding our footprint in this important region with him."

Brad Kirkpatrick, CEO of iC Consult Americas, adds: "Identity & Access Management is a key enabler for the success of today's modern security programs. In our hybrid world of work-from-anywhere with users accessing systems and data on-premises, in-the-cloud and via software as a service, good IAM solutions have become essential to create engaging user experiences while supporting secure business practices. iC Consult is uniquely positioned as an international consulting firm to assist with all aspects of our clients' IAM journey including providing Managed Services for IAM to help clients scale quickly and reduce time-to-value for their IAM investments."

Background: iC Consult's growth strategy

iC Consult is one of the world's leading service and consulting companies specializing in IAM. Serving as a trusted advisor in all aspects of IAM, iC Consult offers a broad portfolio of solutions with deep technical expertise. Innovative solutions like iC Consult's Service Layers enable clients to rapidly migrate IAM solutions to the cloud, while the Managed Services offerings ensure that clients can maximize their investment in IAM solutions. The company, which has been held by The Carlyle Group as a majority owner since 2021, employs over 400 people at thirteen locations worldwide and is currently rapidly driving the internationalization of its business, to support its wider global growth objective.

Interested readers find further information at www.ic-consult.com/en.

About iC Consult

The iC Consult Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is one of the world's leading independent service and consulting specialists for Identity & Access Management (IAM). The service portfolio covers business and process consulting, architecture, design, implementation and integration to managed services and identity-as-a-service offerings. The company's more than 400 employees have already implemented over 2,000 successful projects in the IAM environment. The iC Consult Group, with its affiliates iC Consult, xdi360, IAM Worx and Service Layers, has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, the UK, the U.S. and China. More information at www.ic-consult.com.

