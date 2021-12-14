Direct-to-Consumer Brands Leveraging a Dedicated Order Management System (OMS) Have Record-Breaking Year Despite Supply Chain Woes

St. Louis, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season as we know it may never be the same, and 2021 Black Friday may be an indicator of what's to come. Supply chain issues impacting inventory pressured brands to expand promotions throughout the month leading to Thanksgiving, spreading out volume and reducing pressure on fulfillment.

“Black Friday of years past with 5 am wake-up calls and doorbuster sales has been pushed aside for longer sales periods and omnichannel shopping,” says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. “This is win-win. It’s good for brands because omnichannel shoppers tend to have a higher LCV, and it’s good for shoppers because it’s more convenient.”

Deck Commerce, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) order management system processed a record-breaking number of orders during the holiday. While Black Friday sales nationwide were slightly down, Deck Commerce retailers superseded 2020 Black Friday/ Cyber Monday numbers and nearly doubled Cyber Week order volume—largely due to creative omnichannel fulfillment options like Ship from Store, BOPIS, ROPIS, dropshipping, and third-party courier services.

Holiday Numbers across Deck Commerce OMS:

Black Friday/ Cyber Monday order volume was 32.8% higher than 2020 and Cyber Week volume increased by 45.6%.

than 2020 and Cyber Week volume 12.9% increase in total orders processed between the week before Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

in total orders processed between the week before Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. 29.2% increase in year-over-year order volume over the entire month of November.

“Retail has always been a wild ride, and the past 18 months have certainly changed the narrative for brands,” says Jackie Breen, VP of Strategic Growth at Deck Commerce. “We’re thrilled that our customers are positioned to adapt no matter what comes their way—whether it’s a pandemic or a supply chain backlog.”

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.

