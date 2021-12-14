The ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Industry is Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose Monitoring, COVID, HIV, STDs, HAIs, Influenza, Tropical & Respiratory Diseases), Technique (Rapid Test, Molecular Diagnostics), User (Hospital, Home Care) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0%.

The growing demand for accurate and early diagnostic methodologies, modernization and expansion of healthcare infrastructure and significant disease prevalence are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics are the largest product segment in the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market.

Based on product, the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is segmented into Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Glucose Monitoring, Cancer Marker Testing, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Cholesterol Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Hematology Testing, Urinalysis, Drugs-of-abuse Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Fecal Occult Testing and other PoC Diagnostic products. Infectious diseases are expected to account for the largest share of the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market in 2021. Infectious disease diagnostics dominate the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market owing to greater patient population and extensive market availability.

Molecular Diagnostics is estimated to be having the highest demand in the technology segment in the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market.

On the basis of technology, the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is segmented into Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Microfluidics, Rapid Testing and Dipsticks. Molecular diagnostic technologies are projected to experience higher demand owing to supportive regulations, techno-commercial advantages, and rising public awareness.

South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are among the top ASEAN countries to dominate the point of care diagnostics market.

The ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is segmented into South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. During the forecast period of 2021 to 2026, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan will dominate the point of care diagnostics market. The high growth in this regional market is majorly attributed to factors such as the growing demand for accurate and early diagnostic methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Asia: Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Major Drivers

4.1.2 Key Restraints

4.1.3 Key Growth Opportunities

4.1.4 Industry-Specific Challenges

4.2 Asia: Pricing Trend Analysis for Target Product Segments (In Terms of Usd, as of 2020/21)

4.2.1 ASEAN

4.2.2 South Korea

4.2.3 Greater China

4.2.4 Other Asian Countries

4.3 Asia: COVID-Specific Industry Trends

4.4 Asia: Regulatory Landscape (As of 2020/21)

5 Point of Care Diagnostics Market Value Data, by Product Type (USD Million; 2019 - 2026)

5.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics

5.1.1 COVID Testing

5.1.2 Hiv Testing

5.1.3 Respiratory Infection Testing

5.1.4 Influenza Testing

5.1.5 Tropical Disease Testing

5.1.6 Std Testing

5.1.7 Hepatitis C Testing

5.1.8 Hospital Acquired Infection Testing

5.1.9 Other Infectious Disease Testing

5.2 Glucose Monitoring

5.2.1 Glucose Test Strips

5.2.2 Glucometers

5.2.3 Lancets

5.3 Cardiometabolic Monitoring

5.3.1 Cardiac Marker Testing

5.3.2 Hba1C Testing

5.3.3 Blood Gas and Electrolyte Testing

5.4 Coagulation Monitoring

5.5 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

5.6 Urinalysis

5.7 Cancer Marker Testing

5.8 Cholesterol Testing

5.9 Hematology Testing

5.10 Fecal Occult Testing

5.11 Drug of Abuse Testing

5.12 Other Poc Products

6 Point of Care Diagnostics Market Value Data, by Technology (USD Million; 2019 - 2026)

6.1 Rapid Tests

6.2 Immunoassay

6.3 Lateral Flow Assay

6.4 Microfluidics

6.5 Molecular Diagnostics

6.6 Dipsticks

7 Point of Care Diagnostics Market Value Data, by End-user (USD Million; 2019 - 2026)

7.1 Hospitals and Critical Care Centers

7.2 Outpatient and Ambulatory Care Centers

7.3 Home Care

7.4 Other End-users

8 Point of Care Diagnostics Market Value Data, by Country (USD Million; 2019 - 2026)

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 ASEAN: Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Top 5 Vendors (In Terms of %Revenue, in 2020)

9.3 ASEAN: Competitive Scenario (2018-2021)

9.3.1 Product Launches

9.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

9.3.3 Geographic Expansions

9.3.4 Acquisitions

9.4 ASEAN: Competitive Leadership Mapping for Major Players (As of 2021)

9.4.1 Participants

9.4.2 Emerging Leaders

9.4.3 Pervasive Players

9.4.4 Stars

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.2 Accubiotech

10.3 Becton. Dickinson and Company

10.4 Johnson & Johnson

10.5 Biomerieux

10.6 GE Healthcare

10.7 Orthoclinical Diagnostics

10.8 Biotechne

10.9 EKF Diagnostics

10.10 Sysmex

10.11 Roche Diagnostics

10.12 Sekisui Diagnostics

10.13 Siemens Healthineers

10.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.15 Trinity Biotech

10.16 Chembio

10.17 Cardinal Health

10.18 PTS Diagnostics

10.19 Quidel

10.20 Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

11 Appendix

