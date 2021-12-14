Augmented Analytics Market size worth $ 62.5 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 29.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Augmented Analytics Market ” By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Vertical (Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Augmented Analytics Market size was valued at USD 7.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 62.5 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=34482

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Augmented Analytics Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Augmented Analytics Market Overview

Rise in need to democratize the analytics and increase productivity, growth in awareness of enterprises to utilize growing streams of data from various sources in innovative ways, and increase in need to make the work easier for citizen data scientists and business users are some of the factors driving the growth of the Global Augmented Analytics Market. Currently, the adoption of augmented analytics is major in the BFSI industry. A huge amount of data is stored in organizations and to convert that raw data into actionable insights, certain technical steps are needed to be taken.

These analytical skills are only performed by hiring dedicated individuals usually called data scientists or data analysts. However, there is a scarcity of data scientists which restricts the organizations, especially, smaller businesses to leverage the advantage of actionable insights generated by utilizing the analytics. For instance, the U.S. economy alone could be short as many as 250,000 data scientists by 2024. Thus, organizations face the need for democratizing analytics and increasing their productivity.

This can be possible by utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language generation, which generates automated insights for any non-technical user. One feature of augmented analytics that is different from other technologies is the ability to carry out natural-language generation, which undoes complex jargon and delivers insights in simple terms. Furthermore, the citizen data scientist creates or generates models that use advanced diagnostic analytics or predictive and prescriptive capabilities, but whose primary job function is outside the field of statistics and analytics.

Key Developments

In May 2019 – Qlik introduced new multi-cloud and augmented intelligence capabilities. It’s notable because it makes Qlik one of the only providers in the market capable of offering its software through broad multi-cloud deployments, all of which are available under single subscription licensing.

In June 2019 – Salesforce announced plans to acquire Tableau, a business intelligence (BI) vendor, in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 15.7 billion, a nearly 50% premium to Tableau’s stock price at the time of announcement. The acquisition appears to be in response to Google’s USD 2.6 billion Looker acquisition and Microsoft’s success in the space, as well as to mitigate the effects of slowing organic growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Salesforce, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Tableau, MicroStrategy, SAS, Qlik, TIBCO Software among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Augmented Analytics Market On the basis of Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography.

Augmented Analytics Market, By Component Software Services







Augmented Analytics Market, By Deployment Type On-Premises Cloud







Augmented Analytics Market, By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)







Augmented Analytics Market, By Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Telecom and IT Retail and Consumer Goods Healthcare and Life sciences Others







Augmented Analytics Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Business Analytics Market By Software (Data Warehousing Platform, Enterprise Performance Management, Query Reporting and Analysis Tools), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Industry (Energy and Power, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Big Data as a Service Market By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprise), By Type Of Solution (Data-As-A-Service, Data Analytics-As-A-Service), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Vertical (Government, Manufacturing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Predictive Analytics Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Component (Solutions, Services), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

IoT Analytics Market By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics), By Component (Services, Software), By Application (Building Automation, Energy Management, Inventory Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Security Analytics Brands analyzing confidential information with precision

Visualize Augmented Analytics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.