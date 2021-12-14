NYAM and NYC Health Department Drive Health Equity Research Through Unique Collaboration

New York, NY, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The December issue of the Journal of Urban Health will feature a Special Section of new research from Health Data for New York City (HD4NYC), an innovative partnership between The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (Health Department). With funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, HD4NYC aims to produce data-driven research that can directly inform policies and programs to address health inequities in New York City. It accomplishes this by bringing together cross-institution working groups, streamlining access to data from the Health Department and other NYC agencies, and providing the guidance of senior mentors.

“Since its launch in 2019, HD4NYC has brought together academic and public health researchers from across New York City to collaborate on timely research to improve health for all New Yorkers,” said NYAM President Judith A. Salerno, MD, MS. “HD4NYC’s initial research publications provide new evidence and perspectives on urgent health equity issues including maternal health, child health and policing.”

“To advance health equity in New York City, we must first understand where disparities exist. HD4NYC's new research will continue to push forward our mission of a healthier city for all,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “Thank you to The New York Academy of Medicine for partnering with us on this important initiative, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for its support.”

HD4NYC promotes collaborative health equity research while advancing the careers of early- and mid-career researchers. The program’s working groups are composed of researchers from 14 academic institutions and eight Health Department divisions. Its unique combination of collaboration, mentorship and access to data has enabled the working groups to conduct rigorous and impactful research on topics related to birth and childhood equity and the health of marginalized populations. HD4NYC working groups have also engaged with advocacy, community and government partners to design, conduct and translate their research.

Four original research articles are included in the Journal of Urban Health Special Section as well as an Overview Paper authored by NYAM, the Health Department, and HD4NYC senior mentors (co-leads). The original research articles reflect the collaboration of HD4NYC’s academic and Health Department researchers. Researchers used 10 datasets from the Health Department and other agencies to address important systemic factors that influence health, including the criminal legal system, tobacco control, maternal healthcare, and socioenvironmental contributors to childhood asthma.

In its third year of funding, HD4NYC continues to evolve with the addition of a new working group on COVID-19 and a focus on community engagement, translating research for policy change, and sustaining collaborative research.

