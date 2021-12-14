Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Awarded Disease-Specific Care Certification in Depression with Emphasis on Self-Harm Prevention from The Joint Commission

PARAMUS, NJ, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Paramus, NJ, 12/14/21) – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease-Specific Care Certification in Depression with emphasis on Self-Harm Prevention. This certification is obtained by demonstrating continuous compliance with The Joint Commission performance standards. Bergen New Bridge is one of only a handful of hospitals in the Country to receive this prestigious designation. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality which validates The Medical Center’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

This certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for depression and evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

“Depression Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for depression patients.”

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center underwent a rigorous review on December 3, 2021. During the visit, a surveyor from the Joint Commission evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care. The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The reviewer also conducted observations and interviews.

“I am proud of our team and their focus on innovative and effective depression treatments,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Through the unique continuum of collaborative care our physicians, nurses, and other clinical and administrative professionals have developed, we not only ensure the Joint Commission standards for this certification remain in place but provide the safest quality care achieving the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website or www.newbridgehealth.org.

