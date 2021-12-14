EBRAND Joins APWG.EU, Leveraging Cybercrime Data Clearinghouse for Cutting-Edge R&D

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBRAND has joined the APWG.EU as a collaborator of the global institution, leveraging APWG's cybercrime event data resources in its development of counter-cybercrime technologies.

EBRAND launched a new cybersecurity offering focused on digital risk protection, providing cyber threat intelligence to combat phishing look-alike domains and brand impersonation at the very root cause.

"We believe that cyber threats like phishing can only be fought together as an industry. APWG is the right partner for this with the eCrime eXchange (eCX) platform," said Lutz Berneke, CEO of EBRAND.

"With the APWG eCX feed completing our diverse intelligence sources, we will improve our products' detection, analysis, and take-down of malicious actors and scams," Mr. Berneke said.

APWG Secretary General Peter Cassidy said, "We look forward to EBRAND's success, using APWG's data for protecting brands that customers trust. APWG's service to industry is an honor - but there is extra pleasure in witnessing new ideas and approaches being deployed against the scourge of cybercrime."

EBRAND has a history in the counter-cybercrime world that reaches back almost as far as the foundation of the APWG, establishing its services suite as a major European brand protector in 2006.

EBRAND offers all-round business solutions so that companies can create, develop and protect their domain names, brands and digital assets on the Internet - easily, simply and pragmatically. EBRAND's platform collects and processes data from diverse systems to quickly identify and monitor malicious domains.

"We want to share back with the community our findings to stop these threats as fast as possible," said Jano Vico, Head of Product of EBRAND.

ABOUT EBRAND

At EBRAND, our core value is to assist our customers in protecting their brand and preserving their online reputation. While phishing targets end-users and consumers, the impact on brand reputation is significant. Therefore, we believe that taking united actions against the threat actors will benefit us all as companies, and at the same time make the Internet a safer place for everybody.

Having started as the corporate branch of the registrar EuroDNS, EBRAND today has own offices in Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Each office has its own legal, domain and threat intelligence experts who can serve you in your own language.

With our threat intelligence platform, customers have a turnkey solution providing all necessary tools to combat the digital threats against their company, brand and their customers.

The platform prevents attacks on digital assets like domains, protects from phishing or impersonation scams and provides real-time monitoring on unauthorized use of products or intellectual property by analyzing risk levels and providing actionable insights.

Clients entrust EBRAND for their domain name management, strategic advice, monitoring, recovery and state-of-the-art DNS solutions. EBRAND knows that security and reliability are crucial in a world of digital privacy and growing number of attacks. EBRAND monitors global brand abuse and detects counterfeits online.

Most importantly: EBRAND eliminates them.

About the APWG

Founded in 2003, the Anti-Phishing Working Group, (APWG) is the global industry, law enforcement, and government coalition focused on unifying the global response to electronic crime. Membership is open to qualified financial institutions, online retailers, ISPs and Telcos, the law enforcement community, solutions providers, multilateral treaty organizations, research centers, trade associations and government agencies. There are more than 2,000 companies, government agencies, universities and NGOs participating in the APWG worldwide. The APWG's www.apwg.org and education.apwg.org websites offer the public, industry and government agencies practical information about phishing and electronically mediated fraud as well as pointers to pragmatic technical solutions that provide immediate protection.

The APWG is co-founder and co-manager of the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Messaging Convention, the global online safety public awareness collaborative and founder/curator of the Symposium on Electronic Crime Research, the world's only peer-reviewed conference dedicated specifically to electronic crime studies. APWG advises hemispheric and global trade groups and multilateral treaty organizations such as the European Commission, the G8 High Technology Crime Subgroup, Council of Europe's Convention on Cybercrime, United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Europol EC3 and the Organization of American States. APWG is a member of the steering group of the Commonwealth Cybercrime Initiative at the Commonwealth of Nations.

