Polyteck's Yiannakis Polycarpou secures £10 million for 24-dwelling Edgware Project

London, England, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An ambitious £10 million project launched by city real estate disrupter Polyteck, led by Yiannakis Polycarpou, is set to breathe new life into an area of Edgware.

The leading building services and maintenance solutions provider wants to create a sustainable residential development on a vacant former industrial estate site in Bacon Lane, Burnt Oak.

Mr Polycarpou, chairman of family-run Polyteck, said the proposals envision the demolition of the existing industrial unit to be replaced with 24 new sustainable dwellings with associated parking, refuse stores and associated works.

"The plans will help improve the surrounding area for the local community, while the overall site has been designed to ensure physical security and sustainability," commented Mr Polycarpou. The project will take two years to complete pending planning approval

Central to the development will be a range of sustainable measures utilized during its construction.

Mr Polycarpou said these would include 100% energy-efficient lighting, water efficiency and solar measures, the use of natural ventilation, and appropriate glazing designs. All materials will be A and B-rated to BRE-green guide specifications.

Polyteck has built up an enviable international reputation as a £30 million building services company, with offices in London, UAE, Qatar and Bulgaria, backed by a 150-strong workforce.

Launched in 2005, Polyteck has evolved in several directions and allowed the company to close the circle of the perfect business model - construction, facility management and maintenance. Clients now include local authorities, landlords, facilities maintenance and consulting engineers.

With a vast and diverse portfolio, Polyteck has expertise in facilities management, engineering and construction, such as building services, electrical services, life safety, ancillary, HVAC services and maintenance.

As chairman of Polyteck and his engineer son Costas as CEO, Mr Polycarpou's ambitions has led the business to become known as a serial disruptor, innovator and leader in its chosen markets. It is also one of the first London-based construction and facilities management businesses to adopt cryptocurrency payments.



For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/how-yiannakis-polycarpou-built-a-real-estate-empire-from-the-ground-up.html

