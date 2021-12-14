Exclusive Brands Announces Key Successes in 2021; Anticipates 100 Percent Employee Growth in 2022

Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee Celebrates Two-Year Recreational Anniversary With Report of Successes in 2021

Ann Arbor, MI, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today its company growth highlights in 2021 and recognition of Michigan’s two-year anniversary of legal adult use cannabis retail sales. Despite an unprecedented year navigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Exclusive saw a 12 percent sales increase year-over-year and over $200 million in sales projected to finish 2021. Exclusive also opened its new headquarters in Livonia, Michigan, as well as two new retail locations in the state – expanding its portfolio of retail stores to four locations. Exclusive also continued its commitment to creating jobs in local communities, growing its workforce by nearly 100 percent; the Company expects to double its current staff by the end of 2022.

“Our rapid growth across the state of Michigan reflects Exclusive’s commitment to increase access to safe, legal cannabis in our community,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “Being on the forefront of one of the Midwest’s largest cannabis markets, we decided that 2021 was the right year for us to execute upon our growth strategy to best meet consumer and patient demand for our award-winning suite of cannabis brands.”

2021 was a successful year for not only the Exclusive Brands organization, but also the team’s social equity efforts in the community. This recap highlights various business initiatives, developments and social equity success stories by Exclusive throughout the year that position the company for success and further growth in 2022.

Operating Highlights for 2021 Included:

Exclusive Brands opened its Grand Rapids retail location in February to further expand access to renowned cannabis products from brands including Kushy Punch, Strain Kings, Platinum Vapes, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., Concentrate Kings, and Heavyweight Heads

The Company opened its fourth retail store servicing medical cannabis patients in Muskegon, expanding its retail portfolio to four storefronts in Michigan

Exclusive Brands established its new headquarters in Livonia, Michigan to support their statewide growth initiatives

Exclusive Brands partnered with the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild to host the largest expungement resource fair across the entire state of Michigan during a national week of expungement

This summer, Exclusive’s Heavyweight Heads original strain “Orangutan” won first place for best rec sativa flower in the High Times’ Cannabis Cup

The Company launched its newest cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) brand, Neno’s Naturals, created by their very own Chief Development Officer, Narmin Jarrous

Exclusive’s Kushy Punch brand won Best Edible for the 2nd year in a row in Detroit Metro Times’ “Best of Detroit 2021”

Key Press Highlights for 2021 Included:

Looking ahead into 2022, Exclusive Brands has plans to expand to five more retail locations, create additional job opportunities for Michigan residents, and contribute to local cannabis education and other community investments.

Narmin Jarrous also said, “We are incredibly grateful for another year of success here at Exclusive, and continue to work hard to increase access to safe, legal cannabis to patients and consumers in our communities. It is also important to note that people of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs are still in prison for a plant that is now largely legal in most states across the U.S. Our social equity work within our community is not done.”

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/. Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence.

