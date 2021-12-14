LifeLabs named one of the top employers in Greater Toronto for 2022

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs has been named one of the top employers in Greater Toronto for 2022 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

LifeLabs was selected as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2022) for several reasons, including our employee recognition campaign that highlighted their extraordinary efforts through the pandemic by profiling customer messages of gratitude and appreciation, our recognition and retention programs, resources made available for health and wellness, and retirement planning assistance.

“We are proud to be included in the list of top employers for 2022,” says Charles Brown, President & CEO of LifeLabs. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do and that’s why we invest in our teams and their wellbeing. It is the dedication, agility, and professionalism of our team that enables us to empower healthier Canadians.”

The Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition recognizes exceptional employers based on several elements including workplace culture and social atmosphere, employee benefits, diversity/inclusion initiatives, employee communications, and community involvement. More information about the selection process is available here.

“This recognition is the result of a full team effort,” adds Nicole Desloges, LifeLabs’ Senior Vice President, People. “It strengthens our people-first culture, where our commitment to inclusion and diversity contributes to an empowered workplace.”

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com