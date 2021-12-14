Sodexo: Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of December 14, 2021

French English

Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 14, 2021 – In strict compliance with health and safety measures, Sodexo's Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Seine Musicale auditorium in Boulogne-Billancourt, chaired by Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.



Quorum was established at 84.89% and 2,428 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

Setting the dividend at €2 per share. The ex-dividend date of the coupon is December 17, 2021, and the dividend will be paid on December 21, 2021.

The related-party agreement concerning the animation and services provided by Bellon SA to Sodexo, with a majority of 61% excluding the vote of interested parties, including Bellon SA.

The renewal of François-Xavier Bellon’s mandate as Director, for a period of 3 years.

The appointment of Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon as new Director for a period of 3 years.

The approval of all resolutions related to the remuneration of the Directors, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, including Denis Machuel’s departure package.

The financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

At the end of this Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Sodexo’s Board of Directors still comprises 12 members, including four different nationalities, seven independent directors, seven women and two employee representatives.

During this Shareholders’ Meeting, Sophie Bellon presented the Company's Purpose:

"We create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all."

Since its creation in 1966, Sodexo has had a dual mission, avant-garde for the time, and still relevant in 2021: "To improve the quality of life of our employees and all those whom we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental development of the communities, regions and countries in which we operate". Today, with this heritage and faithful to the spirit of progress that is part of its founding values, Sodexo wants to go further by defining a Company Purpose and reaffirming the value of the daily action of its teams serving 100 million consumers around the world.

Finally, Sodexo also presented its new brand tagline: Sodexo. It all starts with the everyday. The latter reflects Sodexo's belief that taking action on the concrete things of everyday life can significantly improve the lives of people, communities and the planet, while reaffirming a strong and committed point of view on the impact of what Sodexo does every day, for today and tomorrow.

At the end of the Shareholders' Meeting, Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to warmly thank our 412,000 employees for their unwavering commitment to our customers and consumers during a difficult year. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their trust and support throughout this crisis.

Today’s Shareholders’ Meeting marks an important milestone in Sodexo's history, with the affirmation of our Company Purpose. This is an opportunity for us to put even more emphasis on our unique way of doing our job, and above all to reveal what drives us as a company: "We create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all." Our Purpose accurately and uniquely expresses who we have always been, and what has guided our growth since the company was founded, how we envision that growth for years to come, and the impact we want to have on the world."

The Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live and will very soon be available on a deferred basis, in French and English, as well as the detailed results of the votes, on sodexo.com, in the "Finance – Shareholders – Shareholders’ Meetings" section.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2020-2021 consolidated revenues

412,000 employees as of August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

56 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.2 billion euro in market capitalization (as at December 14, 2021)

