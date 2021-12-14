Mountain West Commercial Closes On a $43 Million Investment Sale Package For Client

Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 14, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT Large transactions don’t happen every day, particularly three separate properties for one client. In the competitive industry of commercial real estate, it’s not who you know to get deals done, but rather the team you entrust your asset with to achieve the best results.

It took the team almost three years of relationship building with the owner of File Mile Plaza and McMillians Corner in Boise, Idaho, and Layton Crossing in Layton, Utah to win the listing. Mountain West Commercial Real Estate agents Brandon Goodman, Shaydon Wood, and Nate Monson were selected against some of the biggest names in brokerage for their young hungry mentality, while also boasting a resume of over half a billion dollars in investments sold over the past two years.

Despite the growing yet turbulent economy, the properties were listed with aggressive cap rates, and each deal was sold at an above-asking price, closing at a combined total of $43,200,000 and over 235,000 square feet of space. The team was able to play an integral role in keeping tenants within the shopping centers and repositioning the assets to be attractive and stand out in a volatile market.

“The marketing process for this project was intense but we also knew we could take it on and get the job done. Mountain West Commercial has a broad network and extensive knowledge and data in retail investment purchase and sales for our clients. It was a pleasure to represent this client and find the best deal for him,” said in conjunction with Brandon Goodman, Shaydon Wood, and Nate Monson agents for Mountain West Commercial Real Estate.

###