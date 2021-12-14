Waterproof Short Puffers For Women Canada - Ladies Winter Coats With Hoods Launch

Montreal, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s newly launched Mesa puffer coat offers customers a high-quality, breathable product for active winter wear. Its 20K/20K rating signifies its ability to withstand 20,000 millimetres of water per square inch and release 20,000 grams of vapour per square meter, making it ideal for dynamic winter activities.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

With this latest announcement, customers will have access to a water-repellent garment designed to face challenging winter conditions. To ensure protection against the cold, the Mesa puffer is filled with Featherless PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation, a 100% recycled polyester fibre that outperforms down.

As the world becomes less tolerant of companies not playing their part in the collective fight against climate change, many customers are opting for ecologically conscious brands.

Frank And Oak’s environmental ethics show in the brand’s production processes and material choices. This is exemplified in the materials used for the Mesa short puffer coat, with its fabric and lining being made from 100% recycled polyester.

As previously announced, the puffer coat is available in sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL, and can be found in sand and walnut colours. It also provides hand pockets with snap closure and poly fleece pocketing, a packable hood, and an inside pocket for storage.

Frank And Oak is a sustainable Canadian clothing company offering both online shopping and several brick-and-mortar locations. It was founded in 2012 by Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani on principles of quality essentials and personalized experience.

“After all these years, we remain committed to the little things that we have built our reputation on,” a company spokesperson said. “The decisions made in the fashion industry have a huge impact on people and the planet. Faced with the irrevocable effects of climate change and poor conditions for garment factory workers around the world, we fully recognize the urgency to do our part.”

All interested parties can find further details at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

