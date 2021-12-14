AutoScheduler.AI Wins Material Handling 24/7 Readers’ Choice Award 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, is proud to be chosen as a winner of the Annual Readers' Choice 2021 Product of the Year Awards. This 7th annual award honors the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers, and warehouses. AutoScheduler won in the Supply Chain Software category.



“Most of this year’s winners are equipment vendors, while AutoScheduler is one of the few software solutions that was chosen to win this prestigious award,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “Since our solution is built with cloud technologies, users have lower capital expenditures to get started. Plus, AutoScheduler’s WMS accelerator was chosen by readers, actual users in the field, which means they understand the real benefits and value AutoScheduler brings to their operations.”

AutoScheduler.AI is a WMS accelerator that visualizes all operations at a distribution center and optimizes labor, robotics, touches, and inventory to drive efficiencies. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform streamlines operations across any facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactive cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and much more.

The solution creates a prescriptive plan to ensure that demand is met while respecting all constraints inside of the building like labor availability, inventory availability, task sequences, and more. The result is greatly improved efficiencies that ensure orders arrive in full and on-time with greater predictability. AutoScheduler.AI helped save over $4 million annually at one site for a global CPG company.

Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of the product of the year honors, and Materials Handling Product News (MHPN) readers decided the winners in 12 categories. In total, the publication received over 1,100 responses in an e-mail survey to readers. The editorial teams at Modern Materials Handling and MHPN congratulate the award recipients. Still, the real winners are their customers, who have access to some of the best tools ever for improving safety, efficiency, and productivity.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.AutoScheduler.AI.

