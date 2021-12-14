Coin Cloud Tips Off “Easy Buckets” Digital Currency Education Campaign With an Assist From Basketball Stars

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Cloud announced the teaming-up with an all-star line-up of basketball’s best and brightest. The project is a new, first-of-its-kind video series, “ Easy Buckets ,” aimed at further educating the public about digital currency.



Coin Cloud’s Easy Buckets series launches the day after Christmas (December 26th), with a new video every Sunday for four weeks. Easy Buckets features Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Olympic Gold medalist A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Josh Hart of the New Orleans Pelicans and Haley Jones of Stanford University, named Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“We are committed to Digital Currency for All™ and Easy Buckets is a great opportunity to connect with a wider audience,” said Chris McAlary, founder and CEO of Coin Cloud. “It allows us to take a fun approach in our efforts to educate, inform and further raise awareness for the future of digital currency.”

The four stars of the hardwood and digital currency enthusiasts sit down with Joe Pompliano for conversations designed to educate and inform. Pompliano is a cryptocurrency podcaster, and writes the daily newsletter Huddle Up .

To sign up for notification of the Easy Buckets series launch, visit https://coin.cloud/buckets. Participants will also be entered for a chance to win their share of $100K in Bitcoin, with 21 weekly prizes ranging from $500 to $5,000 being given away as part of the campaign.

“There are tons of opportunities today, and that’s exactly what the digital currency space is all about,” said Atlanta Hawks Guard Young. “Crypto and NFTs are the future and I’m excited to learn more about it with Coin Cloud.”

“My mantra is ‘inspire, empower and engage,’ and the Easy Buckets video series was a great opportunity to do that in a space that I’m still learning about,” said Las Vegas Aces Forward Wilson. “I’m excited to partner with Coin Cloud because they make access to digital currency so easy for everyone, plus they’re based right here in Las Vegas.”

“If you follow me on social media, you know I’m passionate about crypto,” added New Orleans Pelicans Guard Hart. “I love sharing knowledge with my teammates and other players in the league who want to get into digital currency and NFTs. This partnership with Coin Cloud is an amazing chance to educate more people about the opportunities in the space.”

“I’m quite new to this world but it is exciting to share my perspective on the emerging market of digital currency,” said Stanford University Guard Jones. “I was grateful to learn more about investing and finances, because I can take advantage of those lessons now and after I graduate.”

About Coin Cloud

Coin Cloud is a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014. Operating more than 4,000 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil, Coin Cloud provides the fastest, easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and over 40 other digital currencies with cash. Their full ecosystem of products includes the Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent two-way and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express, H-E-B, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, UNFI customer stores and Yesway. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .

