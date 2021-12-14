PURA Announces 2022 Revenue Upside Potential To $10 Million

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced conditions are solidifying that could lead to the company realizing more revenue than its forecasted $1 million in 2022. The current outlook for the potential increase could lead to the company realizing up to $10 million in revenue.

PURA has established a new business model to build an industrial hemp business with 3 sources of revenue – education, branding and partnerships. The initial $1 million in revenue forecasted for next year conservatively only encompasses revenue coming from its education line of business which is designed to ignite the revenue potential of the branding and partnership business lines. Management indicates the branding and particularly the partnership lines of business have a high potential of contributing revenue next year. Accordingly, management has indicated the possibility that the initial revenue forecast maybe revised upward more than once in the course of 2022.

“PURA’s revenue forecast is based on three sources of anticipated income,” explained Brian Shibley, CEO of PURA. “We consider the current $1 million revenue estimate for next year to be conservative because it is only based on one of the three sources. I again encourage people to revisit the shareholder letter I published last month explaining the three sources of revenue – education, branding and partnership. Our partnership income potential is improving and could substantially increase our revenue next year.”

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

