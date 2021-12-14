End of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 500 million euros share repurchase program

English French

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s share repurchase program, which started 5 October 2021 was fully completed on 14 December 2021.

As of 14 December 2021, 40,056,489 ordinary shares in the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. were purchased under the irrevocable instruction given to an independent investment services provider, for an aggregate purchase price of 500 million euros, corresponding to the maximum consideration of the share repurchase program. Such irrevocable instruction was therefore terminated as of the same date.

As previously announced, the shares purchased in the context of this share repurchase program will be cancelled.

In 2021, Crédit Agricole S.A. will have bought back 87,669,241 shares for a total amount of 1,058.6 million euros via its two share buyback programs.

Execution of the existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which has been temporarily suspended during the execution of the share repurchase program, will resume.

PRESS CONTACT CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

Pauline Vasselle : + 33 (0) 1 43 23 07 31 - pauline.vasselle@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Attachment