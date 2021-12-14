Worldwide Carbon Fiber Market is Expected to Reach US$ 5.40 Bn by 2027- ResearchCMFE

Pleasanton, CA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing use of carbon fiber in 3D printing in automotive sector is expected to increase the demand for carbon fiber market

Global Carbon Fiber Market was valued at US$ 3.20 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5.40 Bn by 2027 and is expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global “Carbon Fiber Market Forecast to 2027” Updated report added by ResearchCMFE provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period 2017-2027. With the rising trend for lightweight material and high stiffness is anticipated to drive the global carbon fiber market growth in the near future. Carbon fibre is a material consisting of carbon atoms that are organized in long, thin crystals that are braided or woven together. This report has segmented the global Carbon Fiber market based on end-users, technology, and region. The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyses the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players like Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay, Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Hyosung, and DowAksa etc.

Moreover, the use of carbon fiber in automotive industries has always been on a positive note when it comes to sports cars. The bulk of carbon fibre automobile components are now utilized in high-end sports vehicles and European supercars; however, certain carbon fibre composite parts are accessible aftermarket. Carbon fibre is used in vehicle elements such as body components, wheels and rims, and interior finishes because of its unique characteristics and elegant look.

Carbon fibre is used in the wind energy industry to make lightweight turbine blades and components. The transition to renewable energy will benefit the wind energy industry and, as a result, the carbon fibre business.

The major company profiles covered in this report are:

Teijin Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Solvay

Toray Industries Inc.

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

Hyosung

DowAksa

Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation:

Global Carbon Fiber Market by Product Type

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based Carbon Fiber

Pitch-based Carbon Fiber

Rayon-based Carbon Fiber

Global Carbon Fiber Market by Application

Composite

Non-Composite

Global Carbon Fiber Market by End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting goods

Electrical & electronics

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Others

Carbon Fiber Market Report Customization:

Our dynamic and proprietary data-mining technology has given us the flexibility to maintain both precision and speed while delivering exclusive and custom insights to our clients.

We conduct customization of the Research data on all key fronts – Regional, Segment, Competitive landscape level. For every reported purchase, we offer 50 analyst hours of free customization.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Carbon Fiber in these regions, from 2017 to 2027, covering

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

In terms of geography, Europe accounted the largest market share during the forecast period. Europe is well established for car manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati. The presence of several players for carbon fiber manufacturing in Germany shall also support the market growth. Additionally, governments across this region are more focused on reducing carbon emissions, as they are focused on adoption of e-vehicles, and also on the installation of wind power plants for electricity generation.

In Asia-Pacific on account of rapid urbanization and increasing population the demand for energy production is increasing. The installation of wind power plants is expected to increase the demand for carbon fiber in this region. For instance, in 2016-2017, India saw its highest-ever wind capacity increase of 5.5 gigatons (GW), and the South Asian country intends to attain 60 GW of wind power by 2022. The Japanese sports goods sector is projected to be a major driver of market expansion. The Rugby World Cup and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 present some prospects for the business. The expansion of this business will mirror the country's increased need for carbon fibre.

The report also provides in-depth analysis of key trends in Carbon Fiber market forecast:



In October 2019, Hexcel Corporation launched light-weight solutions for industrial applications at the Turkish Composite Summit 2019.

In February 2021, Teijin Limited unveiled its new Tenax PW (power series) and Tenax BM (beam series) carbon fiber intermediate materials for sports applications. Tenax PW is a sophisticated aircraft-quality material that, due to its excellent durability and toughness, helps to enhance power and speed.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the key factors driving Carbon Fiber Market expansion? What will be the value of Carbon Fiber Market during 2017- 2027? Which region will make notable contributions towards global Carbon Fiber Market revenue? What are the key players leveraging Carbon Fiber Market growth?

