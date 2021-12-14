Industrial Marketing Leader Robert Olsen Joins the Team of Fractional CMOs at Chief Outsiders

NEWTOWN, PA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Olsen, an accomplished global marketing executive with a unique combination of corporate leadership and management consulting experience, is the latest Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to join Chief Outsiders – one of America’s top collectives of fractional executives. Robert is accepting assignments to help transform businesses that comprise the base of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

Robert allies with public and private equity organizations – primarily in the chemical and life sciences fields – to bring vision, innovation and leadership to the organizations that he serves. As an example, as the Chief Marketing Officer at FXI, Robert improved the company’s market presence, increased its value, and instilled a renewed sense of purpose by repositioning the company and leading it through a brand transformation. In an earlier engagement as a marketing executive at DuPont, Robert achieved 15 percent year-over-year growth via new positioning, product development, product launches and pricing for the multinational.

“Bob is known for elevating the customer experience and employee culture to generate better business results,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “He is also a skilled influencer of high-level stakeholders, such as boards, investors and media.”

Robert earned his MBA at Rutgers University, and also holds a BS from Villanova University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

