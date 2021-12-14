Innovative Designs Common Stock Listed on OTCQB

Pittsburgh, PA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) announced today that its Common Stock is now listed on the OTC Markets’ OTCQB Tier. Innovative Designs’ CEO, Joseph Riccelli, commented, “Now that we have the case behind us, and all of our financials are current, I’m pleased we are off the Pink and on the OTCQB, and many other good things are in the pipeline.”



The Company

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov

Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

joer@idigear.com