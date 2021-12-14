Anthony & Sylvan Pools wins Best of Las Vegas 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the leading residential inground swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, was honored for the fifth time, as a top Pool Builder and Maintenance company by Best of Las Vegas 2021. The awards recognize the top businesses, organizations, and institutions in Las Vegas and votes are cast by the general public; this year the contest received 5.7 million votes across its categories.



Bringing home the gold – first place – Anthony & Sylvan received the highest number of votes in its category.

“We are humbled by the win and are thankful to everyone who, not only voted for us, but continues to trust us to help create the backyard of their dreams,” said Trevor Sawatzky, General Manager of Las Vegas. “All credit for winning Best of Las Vegas goes to our amazing team who work tirelessly serving our customers and ensuring their backyards are truly an extension of the homes they love. We look forward to continuing to be a part of this amazing community.”

Anthony & Sylvan strives to maintain customer excellence across its 13 divisions around the U.S. It’s proud to say that best of Las Vegas is one of the more than 500 awards Anthony & Sylvan has won over the last year, including Angie’s List Super Service Award, Best of Houzz, The Talk Award, Pulse of the City Award and City Beat News: Service Excellence Award.

“Customer satisfaction is one of our core tenets at Anthony & Sylvan, and has been for our entire 75-year history,” said Kevin Donaldson, President, New Pools. “Winning Best of Las Vegas is a testament to how well the entire Las Vegas team is truly living the Anthony & Sylvan values.”

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With pools built for over 380,000 families, we must be doing something right.

Customer reviews of Anthony & Sylvan can be found on websites such as consumeraffairs.com, bbb.org, facebook.com and Google.

The entities doing business as Anthony & Sylvan Pools include Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, Anthony & Sylvan Corp. and Anthony & Sylvan Pools North Carolina LLC. Anthony & Sylvan’s statewide licenses/registrations: #SPB.0000089 and #HIC.0501976(CT); #2006201521(DE); #410512000233(DC); #CPC1459629(FL); MHIC#129792(MD); #13VH01546700(NJ); #0023414(NV); #68766(NC); #006381(PA); #2701011419A(VA RFC/ELE); and #WV030223(WV).

Contact:

Annie Speer

Phone: +1 610-228-0832

Email: Annie.Speer@buchananpr.com