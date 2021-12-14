Noridian Awarded GSA Contract, Helping Agencies Simplify the Procurement Process

FARGO, N.D., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, has been awarded an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The IDIQ contract enables federal, state and local government agencies to streamline the procurement process because it indicates a company is a trusted, reliable vendor that complies with industry rules and regulations. As a result, agencies can easily secure Noridian’s innovative solutions and reputable services through the GSA schedule.



“Noridian is committed to providing cost-effective, high-quality administrative services to government agencies, which is why we pursued the GSA contract so we can continue helping clients focus on what they do best — serving their constituents,” said Jon Bogenreif, CEO of Noridian. “Many Federal stakeholders use the GSA schedule to post their opportunities and simplify the procurement process. With this award, they can confidently and efficiently contract with us to meet their program needs.”

As part of the contract award, Noridian will be listed as a partner on the Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) team, helping to continue to expand its market presence. Being a MAS partner indicates Noridian’s ability to meet GSA’s high standards and signals to agencies the company’s ability to provide fair and reasonably priced services and products.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

