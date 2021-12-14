First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Dividend

Converse, IN, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on December 14, 2021 the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021. This quarterly dividend represents a 9.1% increase over the $0.33 dividend declared in December 2020.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR