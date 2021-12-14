MTE Introduces dV E-Series - the Ideal dV/dt Solution for Essential Motor Protection

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTE Corporation, a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency electrical power quality solutions for commercial and industrial applications, announces the introduction of its new best-in-class dV E-Series motor protection filter. Using a dV/dt filter enables uptime and protects AC motors from the destructive effects of the variable frequency drive (VFD) pulse width modulated voltage that can damage cables and motors.

The dV E-Series mitigates reflective waves, reduces rise time, and limits peak voltage, resulting in reduced motor heating, longer cable and motor life, and a significant reduction in downtime and total ownership cost. The dV E-series offers up to 60% lower watts loss versus competitive dV/dt filters, enabling more efficiency and savings, and ensuring longer life and protection for equipment around the filter. It is mounting compatible with MTE's dV Sentry and competitive options and features a compact design that is up to 73% lighter and 35% smaller for easier installation in crowded cabinets. The robust design operates over an extended temperature range from -40°C to 60°C and is backed by a three-year warranty.

"In collaboration with our customers, we identified a need for a high-value motor protection filter to bolster our industry-leading solutions," said Ahsan Javed, VP of Marketing at MTE Corporation. "Our comprehensive motor protection portfolio now includes the new dV E-Series, dV Sentry, SineWave Guardian, and SineWave Nexus, which provides our customers with the best products for any application."

The dV E-Series is part of MTE's industry-leading Power Quality Express stocking initiative. With over 600 SKUs in stock or ready to ship in under 10 days, MTE has the right product, when you need it. For more information on MTE's complete line of power quality solutions, visit: www.mtecorp.com or call 800-455-4MTE (800-455-4683).

About MTE Corporation

MTE Corporation is an international supplier of power quality solutions designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems and variable frequency drives. MTE designs, manufactures, and distributes Matrix® AP Passive Harmonic Filters, RL and RLW Reactors, DC Link Chokes, dV Sentry®, SineWave Guardian®, and SineWave Nexus® Motor Protection Filters, TEAL® Power Conditioning and Distribution Units, plus custom magnetic products that solve power quality problems in a broad range of applications. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit www.mtecorp.com.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, food products and services, sports, training, education, entertainment, and lifestyle businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other segments. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit www.steelpartners.com.

