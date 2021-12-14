Proactive news headlines including Emmaus Life Sciences, Royal Road Minerals, Organic Garage, Ketamine One Capital, ACME Lithium and Kootenay Silver

New York , Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Camino unveils district-scale Manto-style copper oxides with sulphide mineralization potential at its Los Chapitos project in Peru click here
- Kootenay Silver and Aztec Minerals begin drilling at the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Mexico click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences releases new post-hoc analysis of Phase 3 study data highlighting effectiveness of Endari in treating sickle cell disease click here
- Psyched Wellness hires Del Mahabadi as digital marketing consultant to drive its AME-1 product launch click here
- Progressive Planet receives exceptional 28-day Strength Activity Index results for PozGlass 100G SCM click here
- Royal Road Minerals enters into two binding Heads of Agreements over properties located near its Guintär copper and gold project click here
- ImagineAR to launch metaverse celebrity hologram e-greetings globally on Famedays.com on December 20 click here
- Hillcrest Energy names former DaimlerChrysler executive Dr. Heinz-Georg Burghoff as commercialization consultant click here
- Recruiter.com announces partnership with workforce intelligence company, Revelio Labs, to produce 'Market Trends Analysis: Recruiting Recruiters' click here
- Esports Entertainment Group migrates key iGaming properties to its proprietary Idefix platform click here
- Audacious to partner with First Americans of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to develop cannabis operation in New York State click here
- HempFusion Wellness unveils $4M annual savings initiative and updates on retail growth click here
- Malta set to green light use of recreational cannabis as a further four countries prepare to follow suit click here
- CLS Holdings USA announces record-breaking gross profit margin for November click here
- Royal Road Minerals announces results from first three drill holes at Guintär copper-gold project in Colombia click here
- Kodiak Copper reveals new drill results from Gate Zone on its flagship MPD copper-gold project in British Columbia click here
- Braxia Scientific hits milestone as landmark psilocybin clinical trial begins with participants receiving first doses click here
- Bhang partners with INDVR Brands to bring its products to Colorado click here
- Organic Garage says Future of Cheese has launched a truffle-infused plant-based butter for the holiday season click here
- i-80 Gold announces US$135 million financing package to advance its Nevada mid-tier gold producer aim click here
- Empower Clinics and Fobi AI launch premier SMS integration system click here
- Musk’s Tesla to accept dogecoin for Tesla merchandise payment click here
- American Manganese advances demonstration plant for lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling project click here
- Ketamine One Capital reports its first year of revenue generation since going public click here
- Vox Royalty eyeing resource upgrades at six partner projects in next six months as it updates on exploration click here
- ACME Lithium proposes to launch non-brokered flow-through private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1 million click here
- Pfizer's acquisition of Arena "shows big pharma's interest in cannabinoid medicines click here
