Rufus Teague Takes BBQ Beyond the Bottle

Kansas City, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue lovers are passionate about their ribs, steaks and pulled pork sandwiches with that signature spicy, sweet barbecue flavor. For some, it’s a daily staple. The question on the minds of the ingredient experts at Rufus Teague was how to get signature barbecue flavor to the masses, not by converting them, but by extending those flavors into a variety of popular products that most would never associate with barbecue.

Pizza is a natural extension, with the flavor being based, in large part, on the bed of sauce. Once that application was developed, the Rufus team wanted to push it further. Into nuts, sunflower seeds (who knew this was a thing with many grillers?), and yes, even coffee.

“Over the years, we’ve built a very loyal fan base for our sauces and rubs,” said Founder John McCone. “We realize that not everyone is able to create amazing barbecue meals daily, so it got us thinking that we should bring those beloved flavors to other, more everyday products.”

“A few of the products tie into barbecue culture,” McCone says. “Nuts and sunflower seeds are a staple for many grillers. It’s not tobacco in their cheeks, it’s sunflower seeds. So why not barbecue flavored? And when you’re not grilling, our new pizzas are a simple way to cook up some big barbecue taste. Smoke-roasted coffee is probably the furthest we’ve ventured—so far. Barbecue makes us happy and we enjoy inventing fun ways to add it to life. It’s what we do.”

Rufus Teague’s core products include a full line of premium BBQ sauces, dry rubs, and steak sauces—all extensions of its original Honey Sweet BBQ, the company’s first product, which was put to the test with consumers at barbecue competitions nationwide for that much-needed initial street credibility.

“We love our family of sauces and rubs and the ways in which they’ve expanded,” adds Brad Jungles, director of marketing for the brand. “But we wanted to go further with barbecue than anyone had before. A little out-of-the-bottle thinking if you will. We never put limitations on our creativity. It makes what we do twice as enjoyable. Honestly, how many companies do you know that have things like barbecue fountains or a Can-O-Cue line that features sauces crafted with beer and packaged in beer cans?” Jungles explained that the cans were, indeed, available in six packs. He also spoke to some of Rufus Teague’s new products that are currently available online at RufusTeague.com or on Amazon:

Spittin’ Seeds. Four savory sunflower-seed varieties including: BBQ Throwdown, Slow Burn BBQ, Smoky N’ Salty and Pitmaster Seasoning Blend.

Smoke-Roasted Coffees. A line of four unique, smoke-kissed coffee blends featuring flavors like Whiskey Maple, Smoky Apple, Pitmaster Blend and Spiced Cherry.

And these products that are due to launch in early 2022:

Rustic BBQ Pizza Pies. Five different premium frozen pizzas, all featuring a base of Rufus Teague BBQ sauce.

BBQ Nuts. Six varieties of Peanuts, Almonds and Nut Mix, honey roasted and coated in the flavors of Rufus Teague’s famous Honey Sweet or Blazin’ Hot BBQ Sauce.

About Rufus Teague:

Rufus Teague is an independent, family-owned manufacturer of high-quality craft barbecue sauces, steak sauces, spices and snacks. Made with natural ingredients, most products are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and Kosher. The company’s sauces and rubs are the recipients of numerous industry awards (Top honors at American Royal World Series of Barbecue Sauce Contest, Great American BBQ Contest, Scovie Awards, Sauce King NYC and many more). For more information visit rufusteague.com.

Note for Editors: representative photography of the new packaging is attached; additional shots are available on request.

Attachments