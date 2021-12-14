Associa Cares Earmarks Funds for Kentucky Tornado Relief

Dallas, TX, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has earmarked funds to help communities in Western Kentucky affected by the recent string of tornados.

The rare, late-season tornado outbreak ravaged the western part of the state, leveling factories, courthouses, homes, and other buildings in towns including Bowling Green and Dawson Springs. Mayfield, Kentucky, in particular, suffered catastrophic damage. More than 60 people across nine counties are confirmed dead, with at least 105 more missing. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear estimates that more than 1,000 properties were destroyed. Associa Cares is providing grants directly to individuals and organizations for initial crisis relief and ongoing efforts to help them rebuild.

“The storm that tore through Western Kentucky last week is potentially the most destructive tornado on state record,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares immediately organized special relief funds to help devastated communities as they begin to rebuild. The total impact of the tornado is still unknown, but our hope is to provide critically needed assistance as soon as possible to show the affected families they are not alone.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

