Methanex Corporation Appoints Xiaoping Yang to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Xiaoping Yang to its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022.



Ms. Yang brings a deep knowledge of doing business in China, manufacturing operations, commodity markets, and health and safety. Ms. Yang is a chemical engineer with over 30 years of international energy and petrochemical business experience in the USA and Asia. From 1990 to 2020 she held a variety of international executive roles at BP within the downstream and new energy businesses, including having accountability for its chemicals manufacturing operations and joint venture entities in Asia. Before retiring from BP in 2020, Ms. Yang served as the Chair and President of BP China.

Ms. Yang holds a Bachelor of Science from Jiangnan University China, a PhD in chemical engineering from Purdue University, USA and an MBA from the University of Chicago, USA. Ms. Yang, a US citizen, also serves as a director of IGO Limited, a mid-sized Australian mining company.

“Xiaoping’s understanding of China’s business environment and global commodity markets, along with her fresh perspectives will continue to bolster the strength and the diversity of our board,” said Doug Arnell, Methanex’s Chair of the Board. “We look forward to her contributions to our Company and our stakeholders.”

