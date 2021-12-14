Give an Hour Announces Mental Health Ambassadors

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past couple of years, many people, including mainstream culture, have realized the importance of prioritizing mental health and emotional wellbeing. Emotional suffering has dramatically increased since the pandemic. It's encouraging to see that more people are not only paying attention to their physical health but also their mental health. Even with this recognition, the stigma surrounding mental health persists. One of the best ways to "normalize" something is to get people talking about it. That is why Give an Hour® (GAH), a national nonprofit, launched its Ambassador program with known and trusted public figures who believe deeply that mental health care is essential for a happy, healthy life. GAH believes that within communities are resources to address many of the challenges that face society - challenges that often result in emotional pain and suffering.

"Each GAH Ambassador has a personal story as to why they are driven to use their voice to raise awareness about the importance of paying attention to our mental health, seeking help when we need it, and sharing strategies for how they prioritize their own emotional wellbeing. It's by normalizing mental health that we will see significant change and our Ambassadors are perfectly positioned to amplify messages of awareness." - Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO, GAH

They are excited to welcome the following Ambassadors:

Bryan Abrams, two-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter;

Elle Mark, Miss Minnesota, dog mom and difference-maker;

Showtime Shawn Porter, former two-time welterweight world champion boxer;

Anna Shinoda, author of Learning Not to Drown;

Allen Simmons, motivational speaker, Veteran and author of Can I Speak?;

Stephanie Szostak, actor.

GAH Ambassadors are using their platforms to elevate the mental health conversation and inspire others to create healthy emotional habits as well as proactive measures to stay mentally and physically healthy.

"Growing up, I needed someone like me to tell me that it is okay to not be okay. My mental health journey has not been easy, but it was made much easier when I was provided with role models to guide me, tools to express my experiences, and a support system to hold my hand through it all. That is why I joined Give an Hour as an Ambassador. Their tools are easy to learn and create a common language which allows us to communicate about our feelings and wellbeing!" - Elle Mark

"I was really ashamed when I first sought out mental health help 22 years ago, but it ended up being one of the best decisions I ever made. My hope is that we get to the point where getting needed mental health care is commonplace - both in ease of finding and affording providers, and in being celebrated for making the decision to seek out help. Give an Hour moves us toward that goal by providing educational resources, access to care and initiatives to change the culture around mental health." - Anna Shinoda

The Ambassadors participated in the 180 Playbook webinar series that launched in August. They were real, honest and vulnerable as they shared how they prioritize their mental health and shared the struggles they have encountered along the way. GAH will continue to offer opportunities for followers to hear from these advocates as well as provide ways to engage and interact with this dynamic group of people.

Find out more about GAH Ambassadors here.

For Give an Hour Media Inquiries Contact:

Kristin Richardson

Director of Communications and PR

krichardson@giveanhour.org

Related Images











Image 1: Meet the Give an Hour Ambassadors









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment