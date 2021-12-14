TAAT™ Launching Multistate Billboard Campaign as Part of 2022 National-Scale Marketing Initiatives

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that in 2022 it will begin a multistate billboard advertising campaign as part of national-scale initiatives to build upon the existing presence of TAAT™ across the country by raising general awareness of TAAT™ among consumers. Over the course of 2021, the Company has expanded its presence in the state of Ohio, where TAAT™ first launched in December 2020, while also adding an average of over 100 new stores per month in a total of more than two dozen U.S. states through a nationwide network of distributors and wholesalers, including cash-and-carry warehouses. Through a series of promotional campaigns (e.g., in-store activation strategies, online advertising with advanced targeting techniques), the Company has optimized its process for converting consumers to TAAT™ products based on empirical data from the product’s first year in the market. Now that TAAT™ is being commercialized in the United States on a national level, the Company is expanding its marketing efforts through out-of-home channels such as billboards, a form of advertisement that tobacco companies in the United States have been barred from engaging in since 19981.



To carry out the new billboard campaign in several U.S. markets, TAAT™ has engaged one of the largest wholesalers of billboards across the United States, providing crucial advertising space to several prominent commercial accounts. As of this writing, TAAT™ billboards are to be placed in high-visibility areas of the following cities:

Atlanta, Georgia (Population 488,000)

Biloxi, Mississippi (Population 45,900, over one million visitors per month primarily from casino tourism 2 )

) Charleston, South Carolina (Population 135,000)

Cleveland, Ohio (Population 385,000)

Detroit, Michigan (Population 674,000)

Houston, Texas (Population 2.3 million)

Las Vegas, Nevada (Population 634,000, approximately 3.4 million visitors per month3)



The TAAT™ billboards in these regions will contain themes and messaging specific to the culture and attractions of a given market, with an objective of making TAAT™ relatable to consumers who are residents of or visitors to the area. An example billboard design is shown below for Biloxi, Mississippi using references to casino gaming; an interest that is shared among visitors to the Gulfport-Biloxi area, who often arrive on group casino charters (commonly known as “Junkets”) from various regions of the United States.

Beginning in 2022, large-scale billboards promoting TAAT™ will be placed in several cities in the United States as part of the Company’s initiatives to promote TAAT™ as a national CPG brand. The billboard design shown above will be displayed in Biloxi, Mississippi, a city that attracts an average of more than one million visitors per month primarily from casino tourism.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “This time last year TAAT™ was hitting retail shelves for the very first time in Ohio, and our priority was the quality of our retail launch execution, as opposed to the quantity of stores added or units sold in the short term. As a growing national CPG brand with a footprint of well over 1,000 stores in the majority of U.S. states, we recognize the importance of aligning our marketing tactics with other brands who operate at a national or global scale. While we will continue to utilize our current promotional methods that have proven effective, billboards are a very cost-efficient way to reach a mass audience of consumers over a prolonged period of time. Moreover, for nearly 23 years tobacco companies in the United States have been unable to take out billboard advertising following the Master Settlement Agreement, which means billboard promotions for TAAT™ could create a competitive advantage for us over the incumbent tobacco firms. Through regionally targeted messaging curated under the expert guidance of the TAAT™ marketing department, who has worked with some of the country’s largest consumer brands, we believe this aspect of our national marketing efforts in 2022 can be an invaluable tool for cultivating awareness of TAAT™ as we continue to build momentum in the tobacco category.”

