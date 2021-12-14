Aspen Group Reports Revenue of $18.9 million, or 12% Growth, for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

  • Revenue increased to $18.9 million compared to $17.0 million last year
  • Business units with highest LTV degrees accounted for 54% of revenue
  • Net loss of ($2.9) million, an improvement of $1.5 million year-over-year

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPU) (“AGI”), an education technology holding company, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 ended October 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Summary Results

 Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
$ in millions, except per share data       
Revenue$18.9  $17.0  $38.4  $32.1 
Gross Profit1$9.7  $9.3  $20.1  $18.3 
Gross Margin (%)151% 55% 52% 57%
Net Income (Loss)$(2.9) $(4.4) $(3.7) $(5.3)
Earnings (Loss) per Share$(0.11) $(0.19) $(0.15) $(0.23)
EBITDA2$(1.9) $(2.3) $(1.8) $(2.3)
Adjusted EBITDA2$(0.7) $0.2  $(0.2) $1.5 

_______________________                                                                                         
1 GAAP gross profit calculation includes marketing and promotional costs, instructional costs and services, and amortization expense of $0.5 million and $0.9 million, and $0.4 million and $0.7 million, for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures under "Non-GAAPFinancial Measures" starting on page 5.

“In the second quarter, our high-LTV degree programs increased to 54% of total revenue fueled by continued strong growth in our BSN Pre-Licensure and MSN Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) programs, which combined with careful management of our costs, reduced our net loss by 35% year-over-year,” said Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of AGI. “Beginning in the second half of June, the rapid rise in COVID hospitalizations increased the workload of licensed registered nurses (RNs) on the front lines of patient care. RNs represented 69% of our total active student body at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and are the total population of our students primarily impacted by the COVID pandemic trends. As a result, our pace of enrollments and class starts slowed in the second quarter, similar to the effect seen across the entire nursing higher education sector during the same period.”

“Two primary dynamics in the nursing sector favor the Aspen Group business model,” continued Mr. Mathews. “First, the ongoing nursing shortage provides a strong backdrop for the continued expansion of our high-LTV BSN Pre-Licensure nursing program. Second, RNs interested in moving to private clinics and the growing awareness within health care organizations of the economic benefits of hiring FNPs will be drivers for continued growth in our FNP degree program. When the COVID headwinds diminish, we anticipate that Aspen Group’s revenue growth will accelerate, supported by our BSN Pre-Licensure expansion which has been relatively unaffected by COVID to date.”

COVID-19 Update

Nursing students represented 87% or 12,442 of the Company’s total student body of 14,318 students at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Of the 12,442 nursing students, 2,500 are BSN Pre-Licensure students located across our four metro locations (Phoenix, Austin, Tampa, and Nashville). The remaining 9,942 nursing students are RNs studying to earn an advanced degree (RN to BSN, MSN, MSN-FNP, or DNP degree programs). Therefore, these 9,942 post-licensure nursing students represent 69% of the Company’s total student body and are the population of AGI students primarily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in the second half of June 2021 and continuing through October 2021, the Company saw lower course starts than seasonally expected among our RN student body. For example, at Aspen University, course starts among RNs from June through October increased by approximately 3% year-over-year. By comparison, over the previous two full fiscal years (Fiscal year 2021 and Fiscal 2020), course starts among RNs at Aspen University increased by an average of approximately 10% year-over-year.

In terms of new student enrollments, the Company saw enrollment growth on a quarterly sequential basis in all BSN Pre-Licensure metros as these prospective students continue to communicate a strong desire to enter the nursing profession. However, aggregate enrollments among RNs at both Aspen University and United States University were relatively flat on a quarterly sequential basis.

We cannot be certain what impact the Delta variant and other variants will have on the Company’s results as we progress through the second half of fiscal 2022.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

The Company anticipates continued growth in USU's MSN-FNP program and AU’s BSN Pre-Licensure program as we execute our strategy to expand our two highest LTV programs for the remainder of fiscal year 2022. While the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact post-licensure revenue growth, the Company intends to prudently manage discretionary G&A spending in the coming months to minimize the impact of any revenue shortfalls. However, we will not eliminate spending critical to the execution of the Company’s long-term strategy. 

Though we cannot be certain how the pandemic will continue to unfold, we have seen our class starts and enrollments in post-licensure programs impacted by COVID during the first two quarters of fiscal year 2022. Given the difficulty in foreseeing when this external headwind will diminish, we are revising our guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2022, as indicated in the table below.

Dollar amounts in millions, except per share dataPrior Guidance Range Revised Guidance Range
Revenue$85.0  $88.0  $77.0  $80.0 
Net Income (Loss) 1$(4.5) $(3.0) $(9.0) $(7.0)
GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Share1$(0.18) $(0.12) $(0.38) $(0.29)
EBITDA1$(1.6) $0.4  $(5.0) $(3.0)
Adjusted EBITDA1$2.0  $4.0  $(2.0) $0.0 

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures under "Non-GAAP–Financial Measures" starting on page 5.

Fiscal Q2 2022 Financial and Operational Results (compared to Fiscal Q2 2021)

Revenue increased to $18.9 million for Fiscal Q2 2022 compared to $17.0 million for Fiscal Q2 2021. United States University (USU) revenue for the quarter, which includes the high LTV MSN-FNP program, accounted for 33%, or $6.2 million versus 29%, or $4.9 million of consolidated revenue in the prior year period. Aspen University’s (AU) revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which includes the high LTV BSN Pre-Licensure program, accounted for 67%, or $12.8 million, versus 71% or $12.1 million of consolidated revenue in the prior year period.

GAAP gross profit increased 4% to $9.7 million for Fiscal Q2 2022 compared to $9.3 million for Fiscal Q2 2021. Gross margin was 51% for Fiscal Q2 2022 compared to 55% for Fiscal Q2 2021. Gross margin in Fiscal Q2 2022 was impacted by higher instructional costs related to the BSN Pre-Licensure program. AU gross margin was 50% of AU revenue for Fiscal Q2 2022 versus 56% in Fiscal Q2 2021, and USU gross margin was 58% of USU revenue for Fiscal Q2 2022 versus 56% in Fiscal Q2 2021.

Net loss and net loss per share were ($2.9) million and ($0.11), respectively, for Fiscal Q2 2022 compared to ($4.4) million and ($0.19), respectively, for Fiscal Q2 2021. AU generated net income of $1.3 million for Fiscal Q2 2022 versus $2.2 million in Fiscal Q2 2021, and USU generated net income of $0.9 million for Fiscal Q2 2022 versus $0.6 million in Fiscal Q2 2021. AGI corporate incurred a net loss of ($5.1) million for Fiscal Q2 2022 as compared to ($7.1) million in the prior year period.

EBITDA was ($1.9) million and (10%) margin for Fiscal Q2 2022 compared to EBITDA of ($2.3) million and (13%) margin for Fiscal Q2 2021.

For Fiscal Q2 2022, AU generated EBITDA of $2.0 million and 16% margin as compared to $2.7 million or 23% margin in Fiscal Q2 2021. USU generated EBITDA of $1.0 million and 16% margin, as compared to $0.6 million or 12% margin in Fiscal Q2 2021. AGI corporate incurred EBITDA of ($4.9) million as compared to ($5.6) million in Fiscal Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($0.7) million and (4%) margin for Fiscal Q2 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million and 1% margin for Fiscal Q2 2021.

For Fiscal Q2 2022, AU generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million and 18% margin, as compared to $3.4 million or 28% margin in Fiscal Q2 2021. USU generated Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million and 18% margin, as compared to $0.7 million or 14% margin in Fiscal Q2 2021. AGI corporate incurred Adjusted EBITDA of ($4.1) million as compared to ($3.9) million in Fiscal Q2 2021.

Operating Metrics

New student enrollments at AU grew sequentially by 9% primarily as a result of rising enrollments in the three new pre-licensure metros (Austin, Nashville and Tampa). AU year-over-year new enrollments were down 13% as a result of the planned reduction of BSN Pre-Licensure enrollments in the Phoenix metro year-over-year and the impact of COVID-19 (specifically the effect the Delta variant surge has had among prospective RN students starting in June 2021). New student enrollments at USU decreased by 7% sequentially and 3% year-over-year, from 649 a year ago to 630. New RN student enrollments at USU were similarly impacted by COVID-19.

On a Company-wide basis, new student enrollments increased sequentially from 2,276 to 2,380 or 5%, primarily as a result of sequential enrollment growth in the three new pre-licensure metros. On a year-over-year basis, new student enrollments for the Company were down 10% due to the planned enrollment reduction in the Phoenix pre-licensure metro and the COVID-19 impact.

New student enrollments for the past five quarters are shown below:

 New Student Quarterly Enrollments
 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22
Aspen University2,010  1,593  1,593  1,601  1,750 
USU649  536  589  675  630 
Total2,659  2,129  2,182  2,276  2,380 
               

AGI’s overall active degree-seeking student body (includes both Aspen University and USU) grew 8% year-over-year to 14,318 as of October 31, 2021 from 13,238 as of October 31, 2020 and students seeking nursing degrees were 12,442 or 87% of total active students at both universities. Of the 12,442 students seeking nursing degrees, 9,942 are RNs studying to earn an advanced degree, including 7,031 at Aspen University and 2,911 at USU, while the remaining 2,500 nursing students are enrolled in Aspen University’s BSN Pre-Licensure program in the Phoenix, Austin, Tampa and Nashville metros.

The chart below shows five quarters of active student body results. Active student body is comprised of active degree-seeking students, enrolled in a course at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 or are registered for an upcoming course.

Liquidity

At October 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.0 million, and restricted cash of $1.4 million. Cash used in operations for the six months ended October 31, 2021 was $3.5 million, which is attributed to changes in working capital to support increased revenue.

On August 31, 2021, the Company drew down $5 million on the credit facility and extended the maturity by one year to November 4, 2022. These funds are expected to be used for general business purposes, including the roll out of the new campuses. The Company anticipates that the Aspen 2.0 business plan, to invest only in our highest LTV programs while continuing to control expenses, will reduce the need to borrow funds in the future.

Non-GAAP – Financial Measures

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of AGI nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that management, analysts and shareholders benefit from referring to the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between AGI and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

AGI defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding: (1) bad debt expense; (2) stock-based compensation; and (3) non-recurring charges or gains. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and of net loss margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin:

 Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net loss$(2,852,258) $(4,370,525) $(3,723,146) $(5,313,721)
Interest expense, net138,064  1,529,517  170,196  1,984,740 
Taxes5,900  36,530  156,910  34,630 
Depreciation and amortization817,234  526,357  1,596,643  1,016,981 
EBITDA(1,891,060) (2,278,121) (1,799,397) (2,277,370)
Bad debt expense350,000  632,000  700,000  1,032,000 
Stock-based compensation722,158  1,831,548  1,264,870  2,318,658 
Non-recurring charges - Severance    19,665  44,000 
Non-recurring (income) charges - Other103,754    (394,366) 375,437 
Adjusted EBITDA$(715,148) $185,427  $(209,228) $1,492,725 
Net loss Margin(15)% (26)% (10)% (17)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4)% 1% (1)% 5%
            

The following tables present a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and of net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin by subsidiary:

 Three Months Ended October 31, 2021
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(2,852,258) $(5,059,164) $1,329,813  $877,093 
Interest expense, net138,064  139,239  (739) (436)
Taxes5,900  1,249  3,400  1,251 
Depreciation and amortization817,234  38,141  681,107  97,986 
EBITDA(1,891,060) (4,880,535) 2,013,581  975,894 
Bad debt expense350,000    250,000  100,000 
Stock-based compensation722,158  672,967  23,298  25,893 
Non-recurring charges - Severance       
Non-recurring income - Other103,754  58,325  45,429   
Adjusted EBITDA$(715,148) $(4,149,243) $2,332,308  $1,101,787 
Net income (loss) Margin(15)% NM  10% 14%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4)% NM  18% 18%

________________________________
NM - Not meaningful

 Three Months Ended October 31, 2020
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(4,370,525) $(7,136,251) $2,207,770  $557,956 
Interest expense, net1,529,517  1,529,519    (2)
Taxes36,530  12,550  23,780  200 
Depreciation and amortization526,357  13,391  481,673  31,293 
EBITDA(2,278,121) (5,580,791) 2,713,223  589,447 
Bad debt expense632,000    572,000  60,000 
Stock-based compensation1,831,548  1,684,400  86,317  60,831 
Non-recurring charges - Severance       
Non-recurring charges - Other       
Adjusted EBITDA$185,427  $(3,896,391) $3,371,540  $710,278 
Net income (loss) Margin(26)% NM  18% 11%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1% NM  28% 14%
           


 Six Months Ended October 31, 2021
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(3,723,146) $(9,517,700) $3,664,270  $2,130,284 
Interest expense, net170,196  172,511  (1,739) (576)
Taxes156,910  2,412  153,207  1,291 
Depreciation and amortization1,596,643  69,184  1,344,800  182,659 
EBITDA(1,799,397) (9,273,593) 5,160,538  2,313,658 
Bad debt expense700,000    500,000  200,000 
Stock-based compensation1,264,870  1,116,246  92,893  55,731 
Non-recurring charges - Severance19,665      19,665 
Non-recurring income - Other(394,366) 58,325  (452,691)  
Adjusted EBITDA$(209,228) $(8,099,022) $5,300,740  $2,589,054 
Net income (loss) Margin(10)% NM  14% 17%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)% NM  20% 21%
            


 Six Months Ended October 31, 2020
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(5,313,721) $(11,391,986) $4,517,533  $1,560,732 
Interest expense, net1,984,740  1,984,742    (2)
Taxes34,630  10,650  23,780  200 
Depreciation and amortization1,016,981  26,483  931,727  58,771 
EBITDA(2,277,370) (9,370,111) 5,473,040  1,619,701 
Bad debt expense1,032,000    912,000  120,000 
Stock-based compensation2,318,658  2,076,443  147,634  94,581 
Non-recurring charges - Severance44,000  44,000     
Non-recurring charges - Other375,437  375,437     
Adjusted EBITDA$1,492,725  $(6,874,231) $6,532,674  $1,834,282 
Net income (loss) Margin(17)% NM  20% 17%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin5% NM  29% 20%
            

In Full Fiscal Q2 2022, the non-recurring income of $498,120 is from a litigation settlement, which is included in “other income (expense), net.” In Full Fiscal Q2 2021, an additional non-recurring charge of $25,966 was included in “interest expense, net”, which arose from the acceleration of amortization resulting from the exercise of warrants issued to a lender.

Definitions

Lifetime Value ("LTV") – is calculated as the weighted average total amount of tuition and fees paid by every new student that enrolls in the Company’s universities, after giving effect to attrition.

Bookings – is defined by multiplying LTV by new student enrollments for each operating unit.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin – is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA margin is useful for management, analysts and investors as this measure allows for a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA margin has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact to our consolidated statement of operations of certain expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including revenue growth, the growth of the pre-licensure and FNP programs, post COVID-19 pre-licensure campus expansions, the effect of COVID-19 on the second half of fiscal 2022, G&A spending, the Aspen 2.0 business plan and anticipated reduction in the need to borrow funds, our liquidity, and our estimates as to Lifetime Value and bookings. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to successfully implement the Aspen 2.0 business plan, the continued demand of nursing students, the effectiveness of our collection efforts and process improvements, student attrition, national and local economic factors including the substantial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on working nurses and the economy, competition from nursing schools in local markets, the competitive impact from the trend of major non-profit universities using online education and consolidation among our competitors, unfavorable regulatory changes, the continued effectiveness of our marketing efforts, and potential loss of employees as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Other risks are included in our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2021, and the Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

GAAP Financial Statements

 
ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
 October 31, 2021 April 30, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$10,985,131  $12,472,082 
Restricted cash1,433,397  1,193,997 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,345,182 and $3,289,816, respectively21,309,982  16,724,744 
Prepaid expenses1,577,516  1,077,831 
Other current assets20,631  68,529 
Total current assets35,326,657  31,537,183 
    
Property and equipment:   
Computer equipment and hardware1,402,006  956,463 
Furniture and fixtures1,976,342  1,705,101 
Leasehold improvements7,057,859  5,729,324 
Instructional equipment608,894  421,039 
Software9,386,352  8,488,635 
Construction in progress900  247,767 
 20,432,353  17,548,329 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization(6,672,208) (4,892,987)
Total property and equipment, net13,760,145  12,655,342 
Goodwill5,011,432  5,011,432 
Intangible assets, net7,907,503  7,908,360 
Courseware, net299,914  187,296 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $— and $625,963, respectively  45,329 
Long-term contractual accounts receivable12,663,815  10,249,833 
Deferred financing costs117,857  18,056 
Operating lease right of use assets, net13,510,656  12,714,863 
Deposits and other assets515,569  479,212 
Total assets$89,113,548  $80,806,906 
        


 
ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
    
 October 31, 2021 April 30, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Liabilities:   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$2,102,624  $1,466,488 
Accrued expenses1,772,808  2,040,896 
Deferred revenue10,191,241  6,825,014 
Due to students3,219,643  2,747,484 
Operating lease obligations, current portion2,145,431  2,029,821 
Other current liabilities96,003  307,921 
Total current liabilities19,527,750  15,417,624 
    
Long-term debt5,000,000   
Operating lease obligations, less current portion17,732,483  16,298,808 
Total liabilities42,260,233  31,716,432 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized,   
0 issued and 0 outstanding at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021   
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized,   
25,148,194 issued and 24,992,708 outstanding at October 31, 2021   
25,066,297 issued and 24,910,811 outstanding at April 30, 202125,149  25,067 
Additional paid-in capital110,526,729  109,040,824 
Treasury stock (155,486 at both October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021)(1,817,414) (1,817,414)
Accumulated deficit(61,881,149) (58,158,003)
Total stockholders’ equity46,853,315  49,090,474 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$89,113,548  $80,806,906 
        


 
ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue$18,940,211  $16,971,045  $38,371,206  $32,136,607 
        
Operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)8,789,201  7,324,780  17,382,769  13,172,303 
General and administrative11,641,312  11,285,155  22,587,789  20,078,911 
Bad debt expense350,000  632,000  700,000  1,032,000 
Depreciation and amortization817,234  526,357  1,596,643  1,016,981 
Total operating expenses21,597,747  19,768,292  42,267,201  35,300,195 
        
Operating loss(2,657,536) (2,797,247) (3,895,995) (3,163,588)
        
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense(139,502) (1,529,668) (173,041) (1,985,125)
Other (expense) income, net(49,320) (7,080) 502,800  (130,378)
Total other (expense) income, net(188,822) (1,536,748) 329,759  (2,115,503)
        
Loss before income taxes(2,846,358) (4,333,995) (3,566,236) (5,279,091)
        
Income tax expense5,900  36,530  156,910  34,630 
        
Net loss$(2,852,258) $(4,370,525) $(3,723,146) $(5,313,721)
        
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.11) $(0.19) $(0.15) $(0.23)
        
Weighted average number of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted24,957,046  22,791,503  24,935,793  22,763,235 
            


 
ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
          
 Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital
 Treasury
Stock
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Amount    
Balance at July 31, 202125,087,051  $25,088  $109,617,521  $(1,817,414) $(59,028,891) $48,796,304 
Stock-based compensation    722,158      722,158 
Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash11,655  12  33,474      33,486 
Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised30,156  30  (30)      
Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units19,332  19  (19)      
Amortization of warrant based cost    16,125      16,125 
Warrants issued for deferred financing costs related to Credit Facility    137,500      137,500 
Net loss        (2,852,258) (2,852,258)
Balance at October 31, 202125,148,194  $25,149  $110,526,729  $(1,817,414) $(61,881,149) $46,853,315 
            
 Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital
 Treasury
Stock
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Amount    
Balance at July 31, 202022,377,744  $22,378  $92,378,584  $(70,000) $(48,652,226) $43,678,736 
Stock-based compensation    1,831,548      1,831,548 
Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash502,412  502  944,830      945,332 
Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised22,339  22  (22)      
Common stock issued for conversion of Convertible Notes1,398,602  1,399  9,998,601      10,000,000 
Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units132,109  132  (132)      
Amortization of warrant based cost    9,125      9,125 
Cancellation of Treasury Stock(16,667) (17) (69,983) 70,000     
Net loss        (4,370,525)  (4,370,525)
Balance at October 31, 202024,416,539  $24,416  $105,092,551  $  $(53,022,751) $52,094,216 
                       


 
ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CONTINUED)
Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
                  
 Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital
 Treasury
Stock
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Amount    
Balance at April 30, 202125,066,297  $25,067  $109,040,824  $(1,817,414) $(58,158,003) $49,090,474 
Stock-based compensation    1,264,870      1,264,870 
Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash16,752  17  56,017      56,034 
Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised30,156  30  (30)      
Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units34,989  35  (35)      
Amortization of warrant based cost    27,583      27,583 
Warrants issued for deferred financing costs related to Credit Facility    137,500      137,500 
Net loss        (3,723,146) (3,723,146)
Balance at October 31, 202125,148,194  $25,149  $110,526,729  $(1,817,414) $(61,881,149) $46,853,315 
            
 Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital
 Treasury
Stock
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Amount    
Balance at April 30, 202021,770,520  $21,771  $89,505,216  $(70,000) $(47,709,030) $41,747,957 
Stock-based compensation    2,318,658      2,318,658 
Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash917,587  918  2,214,397      2,215,315 
Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised22,339  22  (22)      
Common stock issued for conversion of Convertible Notes1,398,602  1,399  9,998,601      10,000,000 
Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units132,109  132  (132)      
Common stock issued for warrants exercised for cash192,049  191  1,081,600      1,081,791 
Modification charge for warrants exercised    25,966      25,966 
Amortization of warrant based cost    18,250      18,250 
Cancellation of Treasury Stock(16,667) (17) (69,983) 70,000     
Net loss        (5,313,721) (5,313,721)
Balance at October 31, 202024,416,539  $24,416  $105,092,551  $  $(53,022,751) $52,094,216 
                       


 
ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended October 31,
 2021 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(3,723,146) $(5,313,721)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Bad debt expense700,000  1,032,000 
Depreciation and amortization1,596,643  1,016,981 
Stock-based compensation1,264,870  2,318,658 
Amortization of warrant based cost27,583  18,250 
Amortization of debt discounts  1,550,854 
Amortization of debt issue costs18,056  147,695 
Amortization of deferred financing costs19,643   
Modification charge for warrants exercised  25,966 
Loss on asset disposition36,442   
Lease benefit(63,099)  
Tenant improvement allowances received from landlords816,591   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable(7,699,220) (8,246,180)
Prepaid expenses(520,685) (654,268)
Other receivables  23,097 
Other current assets47,901  (273,767)
Accounts receivable, other45,329   
Deposits and other assets(15,357) (171,303)
Accounts payable636,136  838,421 
Accrued expenses(268,088) 1,282,983 
Due to students472,159  (301,619)
Deferred revenue3,366,227  4,915,504 
Other current liabilities(211,918) (286,372)
Net cash used in operating activities(3,453,933) (2,076,821)
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of courseware and accreditation(149,751) (11,375)
Purchases of property and equipment(2,699,901) (2,233,348)
Net cash used in investing activities(2,849,652) (2,244,723)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Borrowings under the Credit Facility5,000,000   
Proceeds from stock options exercised56,034  2,215,315 
Proceeds from warrants exercised  1,081,792 
Net cash provided by financing activities5,056,034  3,297,107 
      


 
ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended October 31,
 2021 2020
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$(1,247,551) $(1,024,437)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period13,666,079  17,906,765 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$12,418,528  $16,882,328 
    
Supplemental disclosure cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$98,904  $285,749 
Cash paid for income taxes$157,552  $38,608 
    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Common stock issued for conversion of Convertible Notes$  $10,000,000 
Warrants issued as part of Credit Facility$137,500  $ 
        

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the accompanying consolidated balance sheet to the total amounts shown in the accompanying unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows:

 October 31, 2021 April 30, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents$10,985,131  $12,472,082 
Restricted cash1,433,397  1,193,997 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$12,418,528  $13,666,079 
        

AU and USU Active Student Body