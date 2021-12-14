Sapience Analytics Names Sue Watts as the First President of Operations

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapience Analytics, leading SaaS-based work analytics company, is pleased to welcome Sue Watts as President of Operations. Watts is a recognized Technology Industry leader with an outstanding track record of building high-performance global teams across all areas of business, including sales, consulting, business transformation, finance and accounting, delivery operations, and human resources.

In her new role with Sapience, Watts will oversee critical business operations to include sales, partners, marketing and customer success. Prior to joining Sapience, Watts was an Executive Vice President at Capgemini, where the firm leveraged her depth of experience most recently to lead large-scale business transformation, complex client accounts, and people safety and business continuity matters associated with the U.S./Canada COVID pandemic.

"We are thrilled to have Sue join our team. Her vast business experience and strategic planning expertise will help us achieve our growth agenda while also continuing to create value for our customers," said Killinger.

Watts' career has included other key roles at Capgemini as CEO, Americas Outsourcing and Corporate Vice President, Application Services. She was also COO at Xerox and held several leadership positions with Unisys Corporation. In addition, Watts is also an independent board member with HCI Group.

Watts said, "As a member of their Advisory Board for the past few years, I have witnessed the progress of Sapience Analytics. Firsthand, I know that this company sits in a prominent market position during a unique time. I am excited to join Brad and others as part of the leadership team that will help expand the company's capabilities to bring work analytics to the forefront of the modern business."

Watts holds an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame, and BS degree in Business from the Indiana University where she was also a member of the women's basketball team. She currently resides in Florida.

About Sapience Analytics (sapienceanalytics.com)

Sapience Analytics, founded in 2009, delivers your work data your way to amplify workplace productivity across people, processes, and technology. For permanent and contingent employees, our platform is designed to leverage work data trends to optimize the workforce. Having analyzed over one trillion work hours across many different industries, our flagship product, Sapience Vue, connects seamlessly with endpoint devices and various applications providing visibility into work patterns, employee engagement, productivity, asset management, workforce capacity, and team utilization for greater control and confidence in managing in a remote or hybrid workforce.

