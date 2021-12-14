Ketamine One Appoints Joe Ramelli as Its New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Joe Ramelli has been appointed as Ketamine One’s new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective December 14, 2021, subject to the final acceptance of the NEO Exchange. Mr. Ramelli holds a Bachelor of Arts (with honours) in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and has also attended the Director Education and Certification Program at the UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.



Joe has nearly 30 years of experience in the public markets and Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical and Financial Services industries. He is a seasoned investor and consultant who specializes in business strategic planning and development, capital raising, talent acquisition, and corporate governance. Mr. Ramelli served as Interim CFO at ValenzaBio, a privately held biopharmaceutical company, from its inception, where he established and grew all the finance functions of the company. During Joe’s tenure at ValenzaBio, the team closed a USD 15 million seed funding round and a USD 70 million Series A subsequent round that was led by Fidelity Management & Research, LLC.

Ketamine One’s former CFO, Peter Nguyen, has amicably agreed to depart the Company in order to facilitate Mr. Ramelli’s transition into the role as Ketamine One intends to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a potential USD 20 million initial public offering of its common shares in the United States. Peter has also resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective December 13, 2021. Ketamine One thanks Mr. Nguyen for his service on its Board of Directors.

Management Commentary

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Joe to Ketamine One’s management team as we embark on the Company’s exciting next chapter. Mr. Ramelli comes to our organization as a highly recommended professional and we are looking forward to learning from his expertise,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “I would like to thank Peter for his service to Ketamine One and I appreciate his efforts to help the Company become a public issuer. I and the team wish him well on his future endeavours,” added Mr. Deffett.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

