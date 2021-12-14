THIS THURSDAY: Administrator Guzman Will Travel to Connecticut to Promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

New Haven, Connecticut, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration , will visit New Haven and Hartford, Connecticut, to highlight the programs and initiatives of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). While in Connecticut, Administrator Guzman will visit with Governor Ned Lamont and small business owners to promote SBA’s economic aid programs and highlight the SBA’s role in the economic recovery and building a better America.

This visit marks the Administrator's first official visit to Connecticut. Since June 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 20 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

Media is invited to join specific stops and must RSVP to SBA Regional Communications Director Elizabeth Moisuk by 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

WHERE:

New Haven and Hartford, Connecticut

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

U.S. Small Business Administration Governor Ned Lamont , Governor of Connecticut

, Governor of Connecticut Justin Elicker, Mayor of New Haven

Mayor of New Haven Connecticut small business owners

WHY:

Administrator Guzman is traveling to New Haven and Hartford, Connecticut, to highlight the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . Cabinet-level officials are traveling the country to discuss how the historic provisions of BIL will bring communities together to build a better America, equitably invest in our country’s infrastructure, and significantly improve the lives of the American people.

MEDIA RSVP: Elizabeth.Moisuk@sba.gov or (617) 565-5572

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration