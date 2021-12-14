Ev Dynamics Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing in the United States as it Continues Global Rollout of New Energy Vehicles

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK: 0476), a leading developer and manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), announced it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its securities in the United States. The size and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



The company will continue to maintain the listing of its shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The initial public offering and its timing are subject to market and other conditions and the SEC's review process.

This press release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Ev Dynamics

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and an emerging prominent player in the world’s new energy commercial vehicles market. It is a component and whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It provides integrated driving and logistics solutions based upon a solid technological foundation in diverse areas, including new energy platform power systems and key components. The company’s NEV R&D center is located in Shenzhen and manufacturing base in Wulong, Chongqing, China, with a sales network across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America. To learn more, go to evdynamics.com.

Company Contact

Miguel Valldecabres

CEO, Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Tel +852 2152 9998

Email Contact

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Justin Lumley

CMA

Tel +1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact