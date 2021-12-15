Mullen and ARRK, a Leading German Automotive Engineering Company, Announce Partnership for Upcoming Mullen FIVE EV Crossover

The companies will be working together on Mullen’s entire EV lineup, starting with the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. ARRK, with over 3,500 employees globally, will assign up to 180 engineers in supporting Mullen’s EV development, ensuring the highest performance targets and regulatory compliance for passive safety, active safety, and noise, vibration and harshness (‘NVH’).



BREA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a strategic partnership with ARRK, a leading automotive engineering company based in Munich, Germany.

ARRK will be supporting Mullen Automotive in Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), body in white, battery, closures, interior, chassis, thermal, and infotainment engineering. ARRK initial support will be for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover and then move into future vehicles, including a seven-seat SUV program.

"ARRK is a leading automotive engineering company with a global footprint, including working with some of the most well-respected automotive manufacturers, such as BMW, VW brands and Mercedes-Benz. Their vehicle engineering expertise will be a key component for us in hitting our production timeline for the FIVE and beyond,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

“Supporting the engineering development of the Mullen FIVE vehicle for global CAE, body development with closures, high voltage battery housing, interior, chassis, thermal management and infotainment for the next 3-year period will be a great challenge for us at ARRK,” said Florian Gerber, vice president of development for body, high voltage battery, interior and exterior, and composite at ARRK. “We are very pleased about this cooperation and are looking forward to shaping the electric car future together with Mullen.”

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

About ARRK

ARRK is a globally active development partner for the automotive and mobility industry, specializing in end-to-end and comprehensive support of the entire product development process - from the concept phase through series development to validation and system integration of mechanical and electronic components.

Being a partner with a strong customer focus, ARRK can offer all its services to make a product ready for series production - from styling, engineering, prototyping, tooling to low volume production.

