ALFI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alfi, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alfi, Inc. (“Alfi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALF) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities between May 4, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 31, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

On October 28, 2021, Alfi disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) of Alfi, Inc. (the ‘Company’) placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters.” On this news, Alfi’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 29, 2021.

Finally, on November 16, 2021, Alfi filed a notice of its inability to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the “3Q21 10-Q”). That filing cited, inter alia, “recent changes in the Company’s [CEO] and [CFO] and in the Chair of the Audit Committee” of the Board, as well as needing “a new independent registered public accounting firm,” as reasons for the Company’s inability to timely file the 3Q21 10-Q.

Following these disclosures, the Company’s stock price fell $0.24 per share, or 5.21%, to close at $4.37 per share on November 16, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alfi shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: