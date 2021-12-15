Leading Roofing Contractor Launches New Austin Location

Austin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX based Cool Roofs Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their new Austin, Texas location. This expansion is spearheaded by Colt Moncla, CEO of Cool Roofs Inc, and managing partner Hudson Whitten. From now on, Whitten will be directly overseeing the company’s operations in the area, and he brings over a decade of commercial and residential roofing experience.

Since the idea for a new office first took root, the Cool Roofs Austin TX location was intended to provide the same high standard of service that the company’s customers had come to expect in other areas. Cool Roofs built this reputation by utilizing both the best materials in the industry as well the experience of roofing professionals who have each executed innumerable roofing projects for their community. The fact that much of the company’s business comes in the form of returning customers and referrals is a testament to how well their services are received. As such, Austin residents and businesses may look forward to working with a roofing contractor that always prioritizes their needs and delivers excellent results at competitive rates.

One of the major advantages of approaching Cool Roofs for help is that they are a full-service roofing contractor. No matter what issue a customer’s roof may have, the company will be able to swiftly identify and correct it once they are on the task. Since they provide repairs, maintenance and replacements for virtually every type of roof, there is no job they cannot handle. The company also takes a great deal of pride in their work, and this is part of the reason they are confident enough to guarantee quality on every job.

With Cool Roofs in Austin TX, local residents and businesses will be able to consider their roof as both a practical and personal investment. The company strongly believes that people should be able to express themselves through the structure of the buildings on their property, and this is no different for a roof. However, they are also adamant that personalization and expression should not come at the compromise of quality, durable construction. Fortunately, as their existing customers are aware, the company is quite capable of delivering on both fronts.

Despite the company’s recent arrival, their team has already been hard at work proving themselves to their community. This is evident in the positive reviews that have been shared by satisfied customers. For instance, Connor F. says in their top-rated Google review, “Hands down the best experience I’ve had with any type of construction company — they finished ahead of schedule, were overly responsive and highly efficient. Would highly recommend them to anyone, whether it be residential or commercial.”

Certain reviews also comment on the value of Hudson Whitten’s personal involvement. As Heather K. explains, “Worked with Hudson on a roof inspection and installation and couldn’t be more pleased. He was extremely responsive and his professionalism [meant that the sky was] the limit. We absolutely love our new roof and wouldn’t use anyone else in the area!”

Austin Roofing - Cool Roofs Inc. is committed to ensuring everyone in their community always has a stable and functional roof over their heads. Since the company is well aware of the fact that many homeowners and businesses have faced financial difficulties in recent times, they invite everyone to contact their office today to request a free estimate for any job. The company also offers free repairs for all their work, giving property owners a high degree of flexibility in the event their roof suffers unexpected damage.

Similarly, the company is ready and willing to answer any and all questions a customer may have regarding their roof. Their experts will be pleased to provide a detailed plan with their recommendations and explain what each stage of a repair, replacement and so on would involve.

Austin Roofing - Cool Roofs Inc. is standing by to engage with new customers who wish to work with a reliable, experienced roofing contractor. Those interested are welcome to contact Hudson Whitten of Austin Roofing - Cool Roofs Inc. to follow up on any further inquiries. Additional information regarding their services, materials and more can be found on their website.

