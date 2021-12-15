Beauty Entrepreneur Manna Kadar’s Weekly Amazon “Live” Holiday Videos Offer Gift Ideas and Holiday Tips

Irvine, California, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Looking for Holiday gift ideas sprinkled with a little sugar and spice? Then look no further than Celebrity Entrepreneur and Founder of her own cosmetic company, Manna Kadar Beauty. Manna Kadar's weekly Amazon live videos help encourage people in more ways than one, "Beauty is the international language for women across the world, a bit of lipstick and make-up can make a woman look good and feel good. You can't go wrong with your female gifting this year when you choose a beauty item." said Manna.



This season, Manna has created 3 new holiday gift boxes in a flirty pink color. Her new arrivals include:

The Remedy- Lip Tint, Lip Mask, Lip Oil Retails for $24

The Eye Dare You Lash Curler and Mascara Retails for $19

The Hand Sanitizer and Antibacterial Soap-Caddy Retails for $12

Most importantly, this holiday season tune into Manna's Lifestyle & Beauty Tips live on Amazon.com. She’s enjoyable to watch, and her holiday tips like this front entry one, Manna's Holiday Decor Video are easy to do!

Manna loves encouraging others, especially during the holidays when people want to look their best but may be struggling in other areas of their life.

Not only will she introduce her "New" holiday gift items you can order online, Manna will also answer your questions on Holiday Decor, Stress, and Beauty Tips.



About Manna Kadar

Manna is driven by her empathy and passion to encourage others. Learn more about the Manna Kadar Beauty family of brands at MannaKadarCosmetics.com and tune in to her Amazon Live weekly videos.















