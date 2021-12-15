Drug-Free Chronic Bronchitis Mucus Relief – AirPhysio Lung Expander Relaunched

Tweed Heads, Australia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly relaunched device is a handheld, lightweight solution that improves breathing and strengthens the lungs. With AirPhysio, chronic bronchitis sufferers can reduce mucus buildup in five minutes or less per day.

Chronic bronchitis causes long-term inflammation of the airways, which results in excess mucus production. It is one of the diseases that make up COPD, and the AirPhysio makes it easier for individuals to manage the condition.

The conditions that make up COPD can block the flow of air to the lungs, and they cause the sufferer to cough frequently throughout the day. Difficulty breathing also makes it harder to enjoy everyday activities.

AirPhysio, which is shorthand for Airway Physiotherapy, is a product designed by a company of the same name. It’s created especially to help those with respiratory conditions, and it can be used to combat 99% of breathing issues.

Life Wellness Healthcare is the official US provider for the device. It aims to empower people to change their lives and limit the impact that their lung condition has on daily activities.

The company explains that, in addition to helping to manage the symptoms of lung disease, AirPhysio is also popular among athletes and musicians. It’s an internationally award-winning product that has been proven to increase lung capacity and reduce breathlessness.

It can be used as both a complementary treatment and as a means of naturally combating breathing issues and mucus buildup. Customers are advised to use it up to three times per day as required, for around five minutes at a time.

Along with chronic bronchitis, the device can also be used to manage asthma symptoms, atelectasis, bronchiectasis, and other COPD issues. The AirPhysio product is suitable for use by people of all ages, from children through to the elderly.

A recent customer said: “This is a simple yet very effective device. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years, and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using this. Consistency is key, but it sure works.”

