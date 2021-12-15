COPD Average Lung Capacity Device – AirPhysio OPEP Breathing Tool Launched

Tweed Heads, Australia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest move ensures that COPD sufferers can take a more active role in combating the symptoms of their lung condition. The drug-free product is lightweight, easy to use, and can be carried in a bag for fast access when traveling.

More information can be found at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

Following the update, customers across the country have access to the award-winning AirPhysio device. It’s specially designed to improve breathing and strengthen the lungs, and also stimulates the body’s natural mucus-clearing process.

COPD is an umbrella term that can be used to describe emphysema, chronic bronchitis, refractory asthma, or a combination of the three issues. Typically, sufferers experience a stubborn cough and excess mucus production. Other symptoms include a tightness in the chest, and low energy throughout the day.

The AirPhysio has been custom-built to help with these symptoms, alleviating pressure so customers can enjoy a more active lifestyle. It’s an OPEP device, which means it utilizes oscillating positive expiratory pressure to loosen the bond of mucus in the lungs.

Customers simply exhale through the device, which begins the oscillation process. This causes the necessary vibration, which allows the mucus to rise to the top of users’ lungs. Once here, it’s easier to expel it, and enjoy a more comfortable breathing experience.

Life Wellness Healthcare has established itself as a highly regarded source for respiratory aids and breathing devices to improve quality of life for customers across the US. The company understands how difficult lung disease can be, and strives to provide results-backed products to make managing the condition easier.

Along with COPD, the AirPhysio is highly regarded for its effectiveness in managing issues associated with asthma and bronchiectasis. Customers can pair it with their regular medication routine to enjoy improved results.

A spokesperson for the company states: “The average lung capacity device is AirPhysio’s number one selling product and is suited to 99% of people with a range of respiratory conditions, even those who may consider themselves acute or severe.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/



