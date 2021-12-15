One Visit Cerec Dental Crowns Pukekohe Updated By Drury Dentist

Drury, New Zealand , Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Auckland Family Dental Drury Pukekohe a dentist located in Auckland, NZ have expanded their professional same-day dental crown and root canal services.

The announcement coincides with the latest news from the Ministry of Health’s annual survey of New Zealand’s Health, that more than half of all Kiwi’s don’t visit the dentist enough. This delay means that smaller problems often exacerbate to the point of needing significant professional intervention.

As such, to meet the needs of these patients who are experiencing profound damage or infection, Auckland Family Dental Drury Pukekohe is now specializing in dental crowns which can be provided on a same-day basis.

Dental crowns are widely considered to be one of the most versatile and useful dental interventions in the case of extreme damage or infection as they can both help to restore teeth to their original strength and aesthetically improve the appearance of aged, discolored, chipped, damaged and misshapen teeth.

Moreover, dental crowns can be utilized to replace a single tooth with a dental implant or can support a dental bridge in the case of a more comprehensive dental rejuvenation project.

Particularly, they are assisting patients with significantly broken teeth, whether the tooth is broken in half, broken off at or below the gum line, or broken off at the root. Regardless of the age of the break, including at the point where the gum may be healing over the broken tooth.

For those clients who are experiencing smaller horizontal or vertical hairline cracks, or fractured teeth, Auckland Family Dental Drury Pukekohe can also assist with their root canal and dental crown services.

Dr Kavendra Naidoo said that their patients can expect to “receive beautiful and natural appearing dental crowns that help enhance your smile.”

