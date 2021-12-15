Official Pat Morita NFT Collection Now on Sale

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Management, LLC today announced the debut of the Official Pat Morita NFT Collection. The collection entitled, “Pat Morita: More than Miyagi” is on sale now on the Open Sea NFT platform (https://opensea.io/collection/officialpatmoritanft).



Pat Morita is best known for his role as Mr. Miyagi in "The Karate Kid" franchise. Pat was nominated for an Academy Award in 1984 for his star turn in this iconic role. Morita’s entertainment career spanned over 40 years and even in present day appears as Miyagi in Cobra Kai, Netflix’s most-watched series with over 2.6 billion viewing minutes, in archival footage and images.

The limited edition collection consists of ten images created under license and direction from Pat Morita’s widow and the producers of the critically acclaimed documentary, Pat Morita: More Than Miyagi, which is rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Pat would have loved this NFT collection. He had several roles in animated productions like the animated version of "The Karate Kid" to Mulan II and even SpongeBob Squarepants. These NFTs are such a fun way to look back on his career,” commented Mrs. Evelyn Guerrero-Morita, Pat’s widow.

“We are excited to add a new dimension to the Pat Morita legacy with this NFT collection. Pat broke many barriers in life and this legacy lives on in this new medium,” said Kevin Derek, Producer and Director of the More Than Miyagi documentary.

“The Pat Morita: More Than Miyagi NFT Collection is a fresh and unique representation of Pat as an actor, mentor, and inspiration to performers of all ages," added Oscar Alvarez, Producer of More than Miyagi.

The Pat Morita NFT collection is limited to 500 pieces with prices ranging from $150-$500.

Contact:

Kate Ellis

contact@morebrand.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74c9943a-d2cc-45a7-9fbc-068557b1e68b