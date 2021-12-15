Video Streaming Market Share to Touch USD 932.29 Billion by 2028; Video Streaming Market Size 2021 to 2028.

Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video streaming market size is expected to grow from USD 419.03 billion in 2021 and reach USD 932.29 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The growing fondness towards streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and others can have a tremendous impact on the market growth in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report titled “video streaming industry market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 376.06 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact :

The streaming business has benefited from work from home and lockdown during the epidemic. Consumers are adopting media streaming services to spend more time at home entertaining themselves. According to a PWC analysis, viewers' time spent streaming has grown by 75% by 2020. According to the research, the number of subscriptions in the U.S. has grown to an astounding 125 million, and a similar trend is being observed internationally. This has fueled demand for new shows, movies, on-demand video games, live news, and other forms of entertainment.

Similarly, throughout the lockdown, the use of video contact with friends and family has skyrocketed. During the pandemic crisis, growing demand across applications such as entertainment, education, social and corporate communication, and information has sped up market growth. Furthermore, the post-pandemic market expansion will be driven by rising advances in 5G technologies and its acceptance and major companies' ongoing innovation in higher quality content.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-streaming-market-103057

Segmentation :

The video streaming industry market is divided into three categories based on its components: hardware, software, and services. Gaming consoles, media streamers, and encoders are among the hardware categories.

Live and on-demand streaming are the two types of streaming available.

The market is divided into three categories based on the streaming model: advertisement-based, subscription-based, and transactional-based models. The advertisement-based model has the highest streaming service market share.

The market is divided into two categories based on deployment: on-premises and cloud. On-premises deployment has the largest market share, while cloud deployment is expected to expand at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The market is divided into two categories based on end-use: residential and commercial. Residential has the largest market share, while commercial is expected to increase at the quickest rate.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are the five primary areas divided by the market. They're broken down even further into countries.

What Does the Report Highlights?

The study provides a detailed analysis of the Streaming industry, focusing on the variables that drive, repel, obstruct, and provide market possibilities. It also clarifies the segmentation table, the list of leading categories with statistics, and the variables that influence them. The market's competitive landscape, the list of prominent players, and the major steps are also included in the study. Besides this, the report highlights the major industry developments of the market, current market trends, and other interesting insights into the video streaming market.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-streaming-market-103057

Driving Factors :

Rising Demand for OTT Media Streaming Platforms to Incite Business Development

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and Disney+ are just a few popular streaming services that provide unrestricted real-time access to the high-quality original content. This cutting-edge streaming service has improved the home entertainment experience and increased the company's client base. Because of its flexible subscription price and device flexibility, many consumers are migrating to the OTT platform. According to Apptopis, when Disney Plus launched its iOS and Android mobile apps in November 2019, it received 3.2 million downloads. Live streaming of news, discussion programs, games, and concerts are becoming increasingly popular as the demand for OTT media entertainment content grows. Various players are partnering with various sports authorities to offer sports material to viewers' devices, in response to the rising demand for live game streaming. For example, in March 2021, Amazon Web Services, Inc. partnered with the National Football League to stream all football events exclusively. OTT streaming demand is also likely to be fueled by the impact of pandemic lockdown and quick advances in 5G installation.

Regional Insights:

Rising Acceptance of 5G technology to Bolster Business in North America

North America has the industry's largest online streaming industry share because of the huge number of streaming providers in the U.S. The region held revenue of USD 165.79 billion in 2020. In addition, this region has a strong demand for video streaming due to sophisticated network infrastructure and the deployment of 5G technology. According to market analysts, many Americans are anticipated to cancel traditional pay-tv subscriptions in 2020 due to the rise of OTT media platforms. According to a Deloitte survey conducted in April 2020, US consumers have chosen four video streaming providers on average. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The growing number of tech-savvy people and the rise in smartphone users are two factors driving the Asia Pacific industry forward. According to the App Annie 2020 report, China's average weekly app downloads increased by 40% in the first two weeks of February 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-streaming-market-103057

Competitive Landscape :

Increasing Innovation in OTT services to Spur Opportunities

To retain their market position, major companies are constantly working to improve their goods. Strategic alliances, content monetization, and content distribution on multiple mobile platforms have all changed in the streaming sector. Consumers' growing preference for OTT services and sophisticated feature goods forces businesses to acknowledge the value of live streaming in their operations. For example, in February 2020, Netflix, Inc. announced a partnership with Samsung Group of South Korea to become Samsung's mobile entertainment partner. Netflix market share will produce unique content for Galaxy smartphone users as part of this relationship.

Notable Development :

April 2021: Salesforce.com introduced streaming services along with on-demand and live content under its Salesforce+ platform.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the streaming service industry market:

Amazon.com, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

Apple, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Akamai Technologies (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Brightcove, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Google LLC (California, U.S.)

iQIYI (Beijing, China)

Netflix, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Roku, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Tencent (Shenzhen, China)

Walt Disney Company (California, U.S.)

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (Colorado, U.S.)





Quick Buy - Video Streaming Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103057





Table of Content Video Streaming Industry:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Video Streaming Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Video Streaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Hardware Gaming Console Media Streamers Streaming Box Streaming Sticks Encoder Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services Pay-TV Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) Over-the-Top (OTT) By Streaming Type (Value) Live Video Streaming On-demand Video Streaming By Streaming Model (Value) Advertisement-based Subscription-based Transactional-based/ Rental By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premises By End-Use (Value) Commercial Residential By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Streaming Media Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gaming Consoles, and Media Streamers), By Resolution (HD, HDR and 4K), By Application (Audio, Video, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

B2C Streaming Video Platform market size , share & industry analysis, By Device/Viewing Platform (Mobile, PC/laptops, Others), By Monetization Model (Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD)), Advertising-based video on demand (AVOD)), By Delivery Platform (Mainstream Platforms, Integrated Platforms, Professional Platforms), By Application (Network Education, Shopping or Marketing, Entertainment), By End-user and regional forecast 2021-2028

Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Size , Share and Global By Deployment Type (Cloud based & On-premise), By Solutions (Editing and Transcoding, Delivery and Distribution, others), By Industry Vertical (Education, Government, Gaming and others) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

Cloud Gaming Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device (Smartphone, Laptop/Tablets, Personal Computer, Smart TV, and Consoles), By Streaming Type (Video Streaming, and File streaming), By End-User (Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, and Hardcore Gamers), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd