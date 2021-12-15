Paul Horner to become a member of the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited

English Estonian

As of 4 January 2022, Paul Horner will become a member of the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group. He will be the first Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited. Paul Horner will also become the Chair of the Risk Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominations Committee of LHV UK Limited.

Paul Horner was born in 1962. He graduated with M.A. Honours from the University of Oxford in 1983 and is an Associate of the UK Chartered Institute of Bankers. Paul Horner has gained extensive experience of General and Risk Management in Retail, Commercial, Investment and Private Banking across various international markets.

He joined Barclays in 1988 and held various Executive and Risk Management roles there. In 2003 he joined The Royal Bank of Scotland Group. He served there as an Executive and Senior Manager in various senior roles until June 2019.

In 2016-2017 he was the CEO of Coutts International in Zurich and in 2018 the CRO of Ulster Bank in Dublin. In 2018-2021 he served as a Non-Executive Director at Coutts & Co Limited in Zurich. Presently, Paul Horner also serves as Deputy Chairman, and as an Independent Non-Executive Director since 2019, on the Board of Directors of Arion Bank in Reykjavik, and as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee of Allied Irish Bank (UK) since 2020.

Paul Horner and the persons related to him do not hold shares of AS LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 650 people. As at the end of November, LHV’s banking services are used by 316,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 138,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 142,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 180 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.

