Curium is pleased to announce that Sakir Mutevelic MD, MSc has joined as global Chief Medical Officer

London and Paris, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium welcomes Sakir Mutevelic MD, MSc. As Chief Medical Officer, Sakir leads Curium’s global medical strategy and clinical development for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

In this role, he develops and leads Curium`s product pipeline growth initiatives, to drive product evolution and portfolio expansion across radiopharmaceutical diagnostics, companion diagnostics and therapeutics -- ensuring the Curium Group fulfils its “Life Forward” mission to transform and improve disease management and patient lives. This includes managing and coordinating strategic partnerships, clinical development planning and operational execution, managing the clinical aspects of regulatory strategies and interactions with health authorities, and supporting Curium`s strategic initiatives from medical and clinical development perspective. Sakir is a member of Curium’s Global Leadership Team.

Sakir holds a medical doctor degree and master’s degree in pharmacology and has more than 25 years of professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with profound clinical experience and successful clinical development of both new chemical and biological entities in oncology and hematology, from early to late-stage clinical development as well as global regulatory submissions and approvals. Prior to his time at Curium, he served in different strategic and operational functions, with increasing responsibility at country, regional and global levels at Boehringer Ingelheim, Baxter, Baxalta, Shire, Servier and AAA/Novartis.

About Curium

Curium is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.

