NFT Platform 'Superfandom' Is Launching with One of the Largest Line-Ups of Celebrities

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT platform Superfandom is launching a marketplace where superfans can buy access to future rare experiences with their favorite creators, both offline and in the Metaverse.



Compared to other NFT platforms launched this year, Superfandom has one of the largest - if not the largest - launch roster, spanning regions and genres (more on this later).

Superfandom's NFTs are access tickets to one-of-a-kind perks for superfans. In this sense, Superfandom is the 'OpenSea for Fan Engagement'. Offerings include creative or business collaborations, adventures, one-on-one hanging out, mentorship and a lot more. All creators have their own storefronts, and can design their NFTs with any kind of unique access (in line with whatever their superfans value the most).

So far, the NFT industry has been less focused on enhancing the scope of what NFTs do, and more on digital art collections that feed speculative trading. This means that NFTs have become well-suited for visual artists. However, what if you're an actor, a YouTuber, or even a chef? By reimagining NFTs as exclusive access tickets for superfans, Superfandom is democratizing NFTs for all types of creators.

As Sophia Pervez, the company's CSO puts it: "The NFT projects which are able to evolve beyond just digital collectibles are the ones which will be bringing future value to web 3.0. And that's exactly what we're trying to do with Superfandom. Only a fraction of us are into collectibles. But it's hard to meet someone who doesn't look up to someone, or idolize someone. We're trying to bring fans and their idols closer through NFTs."

It's not just entertainment. There will be plenty of NFTs giving access to deep, meaningful collaborations which may be life changing or empowering for buyers. For example, NFTs that enable buyers and creators to launch collaborative projects, NFTs for one-on-one mentorship and business connections, NFTs for face-to-face meetings, even watch a game with them.

Several mainstream celebrities - including names from GoT, Stranger Things, The Office, Blacklist and the like - are in line to launch their unique NFTs on Superfandom. The company's CEO Hassan Baig sees launching NFTs as something every creator needs to consider. He says: "Creators should think of NFTs as a long term strategy. You just sold 500 NFTs? Great. Launch 5000 next time, and then keep going. Have a million NFTs out there in the next 3-4 years. Why? Because an NFT is a direct line between you and a superfan of yours who's jumped through hoops to get it. In other words, NFTs let you own your fandom directly, without middle-men. The more your NFTs spread among your superfans, the bigger superfan army you have. For creators, this will be extremely lucrative in the long run".

Note that Superfandom NFTs are secured by the Bitcoin blockchain, thus connected to the largest capital pool in the crypto world. That's great news to creators, amplified by the fact that Bitcoin NFTs are relatively new and thus much less saturated than NFTs on other platforms.

For those curious about the underlying technology, Superfandom's integration to Bitcoin is facilitated by Stacks - one of the world's largest crypto projects in terms of market cap. Stacks is enabling an ecosystem of apps built on Bitcoin, through an ingenious consensus mechanism called "Proof of Transfer".

