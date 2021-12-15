Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares

English Norwegian

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 10 December 2021 for use in the group’s share saving plan have on 15 December 2021 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 12,111,104 shares.

As participants in the share saving plan, Equinor’s primary insiders, and their close associates have on 15 December been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 233.73.

Details on individual allocation of shares to primary insiders are set forth in the attached overview. The attached overview also contains certain allocations of shares to primary insiders during 2021 not previously reported.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, ref. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

